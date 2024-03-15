Spot on comment. It is an innocent but significant joke, which demonstrates Prince William's support for a Kate Middleton at the center of a clumsy management.

Only a few days have passed since the social gaffe in which Kate Middleton she found herself having to apologize for what was combined with the “rigged” photo. Princess Middleton had published a photo for her Mother's Day but, awkwardly, the photo had been prepared ad hoc also in the hope of communicating to the public her brilliant state of health. It didn't take long before the experts, the press agencies and, therefore, the entire public and the subjects of the English Crown noticed it. However, her husband, Prince William, intervenes in “defense” of his wife.

William, during a visit to a youth center in London, took part in some activities with the children, including decorating biscuits. There was no shortage of questions, journalists, microphones ready to capture every comment.

Precisely during the activities in the center, the Prince of Wales tried to mitigate the environment around the accident retouched photo and published on Instagram by Kensington Palace. Kate Middleton's official apologies for what happened were not enough. The heir to the English Royal Family explained that she had retouched the photo like any mother would do, but the scandal has not subsided. Her case had already exploded in her hands, or rather, on her official social channel.

“My wife is the artist of the house,” William joked with the children, avoiding elaborating on the topic as he decorated the cookies. Spot on comment, no doubt about it. However, it is one innocent joke but significant, which demonstrates the prince's support for his wife. In a sober, calm way, he was able to tone down this “scandal at court”.

William appeared calm and laughed with those present. Yesterday evening, March 14, he participated in the presentation of an award in memory of Lady Diana. His brother Harry was present remotely, only connecting after William's departure.

There communication management not exactly impeccable, however, it still testifies to a scenario of light and shadow on Kate Middleton. Kensington Palace's mistake has raised doubts about the management of the royal image at a time like this when, for months, questions have been raised about the princess's health condition.

There popularity of Kate Middleton could undoubtedly have been affected by the scandal. All this, seasoned with a physical and media distance between the brother heirs that is increasingly evident. The social gaffe did nothing but shine the spotlight on various aspects of the royal family, above all the management of the crisis and the evolution of relationships between members of the Royal Family.