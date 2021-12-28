My wife is a ghost: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, 28 December 2021, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1, My Wife is a Ghost (Blithe Spirit), a 2020 film directed by Edward Hall, will be broadcast. The film is based on the comedy by Noël Coward Cheerful spirit, already adapted by David Lean in the 1945 film of the same name. But let’s see together all the information in detail.

Plot

To read up on the preparation of a book he intends to write, Charles Condomine participates in a séance conducted by the eccentric psychic Madame Arcati. Although Charles with his wife Ruth and their hosts, the Bradmans, are highly skeptical of the experiment. Charles hears the voice of his deceased first wife, Elvira, who then appears to him later in the night. Still in love, Elvira makes a series of “teasing” to the woman who has taken her place while studying how to be joined in the afterlife by her unconscious spouse, with the result that she ends up killing Ruth.

My wife is a ghost: the cast of the film

We saw the plot of My Wife is a Ghost, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Dan Stevens: Charles Condomine

Leslie Mann: Elvira Condomine

Isla Fisher: Ruth Condomine

Judi Dench: Madam Arcati

Emilia Fox: Violet Bradman

Julian Rhind-Tutt: Dr. George Bradman

Adil Ray: Mandeep Singh

Michele Dotrice: Edna

Aimee-Ffion Edwards: Edith

Dave Johns: Howard

Simon Kunz: Henry Mackintosh

Streaming and tv

Where to see My wife is a ghost on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 28 December 2021 – at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.