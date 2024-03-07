After days of pain and silence, the husband of Antonella Di Massa he chose to speak and tell what he is feeling and also what his wife was really like. Unfortunately, 10 days after her disappearance, the 51-year-old was found lifeless, a few meters from the place where she was last seen.

Domenico Raco interviewed by the newspaper Fanpage.it, explained what he is experiencing and really hopes that the curtain does not fall on his wife's affair. Together with him too a friend of family to the program Who has seen?asked for clarification on the matter, because they do not believe in the hypothesis of extreme gesture. The man stated:

Now I want to understand how far she went, how far she came and if anyone helped her do what she did. That's my main goal, to get to the truth. Antonella did not take her own life, absolutely not. Don't make any allusions about her because she doesn't deserve it. Now I want to remember Antonella with her smile, which is the only beautiful thing she gave to everyone. Now he's not coming back, but at least let's try to understand what he went through, what he went through. The pain, the loneliness. I haven't given interviews, I preferred to distance myself from everything a bit. In recent days I have also avoided reading, to the pain is added more pain and even anger.

The investigations into the death of Antonella Di Massa and what her husband asked for

CREDIT: RAI

The investigators who are investigating the matter have decided to open an investigation file for the crime of incitement to take one's own life. However, at the moment there are no names registered. They also chose to maintain the maximum confidentiality both on the investigations and on the first results of the autopsy performed on the body of the 51-year-old.

Unfortunately, for 10 long days no one heard from the woman. However, they were precisely the correspondents of the program Who has seen?to find the body. He was at few meters from where they last saw her. Precisely on this Domenico Raco said: