TV appearance: Anja Windl from the “Last Generation Austria” explains the further strategy of the climate activists. © Screenshot oe24.tv

The “Last Generation Austria” wants to protest creatively. According to “Klima-Shakira”, demos at airports are not excluded either.

Vienna – summer break? The “Last Generation Austria” currently has no time for this, as Anja Windl clarifies. While the German colleagues have given themselves a break, the climate activist known as “Climate Shakira” said on the program “Fellner live”. oe24.tv to the relevant question from political insider Karl Wendl: “Neither the climate crisis is taking a summer break, nor are we in Austria.”

Rather, she resigned in the interview “Creative forms of protest” for the near future, which could also include “street protests with appropriate security measures”. Because of the heat, however, rather “in the early morning hours, as far as that is okay for people”. Which of course means the protesters.

“Last generation” in Austria: Nobody “simply handed over to this house fire asleep”

The psychology student, who appears more frequently in the format, can understand the anger of the motorists affected. It would probably be no different for her at the wheel either: “But at the same time it is still a much, much better option than simply handing over the 80 percent who are still asleep to this house fire while they are sleeping.”

So while the Austrian climate activists are not taking their German counterparts as a role model when it comes to the break, this could be the case with a new form of protest. When asked whether demonstrations on airport runways are also possible, Windl emphasized: “Such actions are definitely conceivable in the future.”

“Climate Shakira” on protests: Violent protests only have “20 percent success rate”

However, it should by no means degenerate – which is also based on a statistic: “Our protests are peaceful and they are inevitably peaceful. Because there are also studies that show that if we veered into a violent protest, we would only have a 20 percent success rate. As long as the protests remain peaceful, we are talking about a 50 percent chance of success.”

At the same time, she gave insights into her personal feelings. Every protest is a “very, very intense experience”. So far she has been involved in “30 to 40” campaigns. “I feel sick every time on the way there, my whole body fights against it. It’s not something where I’m like, ‘Yeah, cool, I’ll do that now!’ It’s out of sheer necessity.”

This is underlined by the current heat wave in southern Europe: “Of course it is something that should make it clear to all of us: We are in the midst of an escalating climate catastrophe. This is happening before our eyes.” A few years ago it was still “a dystopian idea”, now it is “our reality”: “If that is no longer enough to wake up, what should it be? We are already the shrill, loud and unpleasant fire alarm, so to speak, we are aware of that.”

‘Last Generation’ protests: ‘As long as the government doesn’t uphold its constitution’

Windl also revealed on how to proceed: “In the coming weeks and months we will primarily focus on the federal states and continue protests there. As long as the government does not uphold its constitution and tramples on our basic rights, we will also be loud on the streets.”

She also repeated the primary demands of the “last generation”: speed limit, stop of oil and gas drilling and implementation of the 93 demands of the climate council. At the same time, the native of Lower Bavaria also took the Austrian citizens on board: “With our demands, which are so simple, we are showing: Okay, this government is not even able and willing to take the simplest measures to protect civilisation. In other words, the pressure really has to come from the population now.”

Police operation at the airport: As here in Düsseldorf, members of the “last generation” protested on various runways. © David Young/dpa

“Klima-Shakira” about “Fridays for Future”: Procedure did not work

It was also important for her to state: “Our protests are not illegal, they are unannounced. Because we need this disruptive effect. That’s a lever.” Then she even took another, long less present climate movement on board: the school strikers around Greta Thunberg.

“Because, unfortunately, it turned out that the lever ‘the more popular the climate protection movement, the more climate protection’ – also based on “Fridays for Future” – did not work,” regretted Windl. She thinks: “It would be extremely exciting to see if they had also included the element of escalation, for example. If they hadn’t just struck the school on Friday, but if there wasn’t enough time, also on Thursday, and if it wasn’t enough on Thursday either, then on Wednesday as well, and then on Tuesday too. Then they are in exactly such a tension that you can no longer resolve. Unless you actually take serious action.”

“Last Generation Austria”: “Still relatively far down at the escalation level”

In any case, the “last generation” is far from having reached the end of the road. According to Windl, the procedure is based on the three pillars of “escalation, disruption and willingness to make sacrifices”. And as of now, “in Austria, we are still further down the escalation level. We still have room upstairs. Therefore: just wait and see what happens.” Most recently, the group sprayed paint on a posh hotel and a luxury shop in Vienna, for example.

In the interview, Windl also made a promise: “I would love it if, for example, a board member of the Climate Change Center Austria would say: ‘Hey, the government is doing enough.’ We would all be off the streets immediately.” But until then, the protests will continue. non-stop.

