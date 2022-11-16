“My way is to love you” premieres this Tuesday, November 15 by Univision. This famous Mexican telenovela is produced by Nicandro Díaz, and tells the love story between Guillermo ‘Memo’ Santos Pérez and Daniela Gallardo, who won the hearts of thousands of fans with their stories and concern for little Isabella.

What is “My way is to love you” about?

“My way is to love you” tells the story of Guillermo Santos Pérez (Gabriel Soto), who lives happily with his girlfriend Úrsula (Sara Corrales). Both, in this audiovisual narrative, have plans to get married. However, an ex-girlfriend, on her deathbed, reveals to her that they had a daughter who was given up for adoption, so she will go looking for her.

The other protagonist is Daniela Gallardo (Susana González), who adopts little Isabella to fulfill her frustrated dream of having a child from her own womb. On the way, she will meet Guillermo, who will pose as her assistant, but in order to check if the girl is her lost daughter.

During this time, friendship and then love will be born between both characters, but problems, obstacles and antagonists will appear that will fill their lives with conflicts.

Susana Gonzales and Gabriel Soto are the protagonists of “My way is to love you”. Photo: Univision.

When does “Mi camino es amarte” premiere on Univisión?

What time to see the telenovela “My path is to love you” on Univisión?

Those who wish to see “My way is to love you” You should be attentive to 9P/8C on Univisión.

How to watch Univision LIVE FREE?

Colombia : 416 (SD) and 1416 (HD) on Claro TV (cable); 450 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite); 178 on Tigo (wire); and 210 in Tigo (satellite).

Chili : 142 (SD) and 642 (HD) on Claro TV (cable); 642 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite); and 161 (HD) in TuVes HD.

Peru : 120 (SD) and 527 (HD) on Claro TV.

Argentina : 37 and 54 (analogue) and 507 (digital) on Supercanal.

Venezuela : 325 and 1325 (HD) in Inter Satellite.

bolivian : 647 (SD) and 802 (HD) on Tigo (cable); and 210 in Tigo (satellite).

Mexico: 827 on Dish, 261 on Totalplay, 204 on Axtel and 203 on Izzi.

Cast of “My way is to love you”