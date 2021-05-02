Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The German coach Thomas Tuchel, the English Chelsea coach, is considered one of the types of coaches who insist on having a “heard voice” when making new signings for the club that coaches him. He did so with the German clubs Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, and Paris Saint-Germain, France. Indeed, his position on the contracts in the club The latter charged him with dismissal last December, before he took over the leadership of the “Blues” in January of this year.

Tuchel wants to share his opinion regarding new deals, or departed players, so when the Chelsea administration announced that it would start discussing its plan regarding the needs of the new season, Tuchel told reporters immediately that he wanted to have a clear opinion in this regard. He justifies that by saying: I have a point of view regarding what the team needs in the new season, in order to improve our conditions further, and this is from the core of my work and my inherent right.

He added: I have my thoughts about the names that are required or due to leave, but I do not put an arrangement, as if I say: This is a player ‘A’ and this is a player ‘B’. If player A does not come, I get angry, no. right Now.

Tuchel admitted that he knows that there are problems that must always be settled between the players and their agents, and the club management that is looking for its interest in the first place, and that is why there must be a ground of agreement when discussing this matter, and each party must give its opinion, and I am among them.

He said: The fact of the matter is that I speak with the club and share my opinion, and I also speak with the Contracting Department, so I am always involved, and this should be my role.

He concluded his remarks by saying: We have difficult matches and critical moments, and for this the picture must be completely clear, and I think that we are not in a hurry, and we do not need to make many contracts.

In this context, the international Goal site, in its French version, stated that Chelsea is considering contracting “Attack Super”, at a time when French striker Olivier Giroud is likely to leave, and the club is also open to allowing English striker Tammy Abraham to search for another club, he can To give him the opportunity to play a basic or a longer time.

The site added that the Norwegian Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund and the Belgian Romelu Lukaku, the Italian Inter striker, are good options for Chelsea in the attack, but there is difficulty in agreeing to each other’s club to abandon them.

The site indicated that Chelsea are also thinking in the heart of the defense, and the first candidate is Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule, along with Jose Jimenez, defender of Atletico Madrid.