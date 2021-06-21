Daniel Aparicio Martinez, 30 years old, was born in the city of Lorca on February 6, 1991, although shortly after his birth, his family moved to Molina de Segura. Daniel assures that he always considered himself a Lorca because his entire family is from there: “It is not so much in which city you work but also, and, above all, where your heart is.”

Upon entering the San Fulgencio Seminary, in 2014, he took the Sagrada Familia of Molina de Segura as a fixed parish. Daniel’s vocation appears early. Described by himself: «It arises before I was born. We would have to go back to the moment when my grandmother asks God to grant her a grandson or a priest son, if possible».

The future priest grows up in a believing environment surrounded by “people of faith,” thus configuring the habitat that “forged this first call, this desire to love” That. ” In this way, Daniel shares the following memories: «I have always lived faith in a very intense way and at the same time in a very natural way. In my family we have always lived among people of faith. The life of the Church has always been part of our life. My mother has always told me a story that happened to me: I was in the colonies of the Emiliano fathers, in Terreros, and the priest -during the Eucharist- at the moment of consecration, raised the Blessed Sacrament, and here is a child little three-and-a-half-year-old who can’t think of anything else to say: “I want That, I want That!” So I can affirm that, from a very young age, this vocation has been latent in me, and I myself have been discovering that I wanted from “That”, that I felt attracted by the things of God, by the presence of God, prayer, for service, etc. ».

Both in adolescence, together with the Regnum Christi movement, in which he “deepened what it was to be a priest”, even going to one of its seminars in Salamanca, and in his youth, Aparicio declares that “Felt strongly the need to preach”, to approach the sacraments, “to be able to help everyone to know Jesus and to feel the maternal love of the Virgin Mary.”

“The seminar is really cool!”



When he turned 23, Daniel entered the San Fulgencio Major Seminary of Murcia, «a precious experience because there are moments of all kinds, but especially because in the center is the main chapel, where the liturgy is, where the tabernacle is, where Jesus Christ is. The seminar is really cool! I imagined the seminary as an old library, full of books and dust, with rusty metal shelves… They were black and white images, something old-fashioned. When I arrived, not only was everything light and color, but there was a lively and vibrant community, there were prayer vigils open to everyone, in which people came and shared. Also, the food was delicious. The soccer games have been impressive. I have seen a lot of solidarity, a lot of fraternity, a lot of loyalty. There are also fights from time to time. It is like a house with many siblings. I have to thank God and the Church for having allowed me to be a seminarian and also for having received the education that I have received, thanks to which I have been able to seriously value the possibility of being a priest.

“I have been able to go much deeper into the experience of the sacraments”



On July 25 of last year, the feast of Santiago Apóstol, Daniel Aparicio received the ministry of the diaconate, living his pastoral stage in Bullas: «The time of the diaconate has been a gradual training. In this year I have been able to go much deeper into the experience of the sacraments and discover the real practice of everything that we had been taught. Above all, I have always kept in mind that Christ is the most important; many of the catechesis and homilies that I have carried out have been developed in the solitude of prayer before the tabernacle ».

Murcia Cathedral will host on June 27 the priestly ordination of six new priests for the Diocese, among whom is Daniel Aparicio, who feels “quite calm, with a lot of freedom and a lot of availability before the will of God.” The deacon concludes that the priesthood “is a very great responsibility, so I place it in the hands of the Virgin; May She be the one who guides us, the one who enlightens us, the one who leads us to do good. Saint John Paul II used to say: “The priest is a man for others.” This is what I ask of the Blessed Virgin Mary, that I can be a man for others and that I truly serve with great dedication the holy people of God, wherever the bishop wants to entrust me ».