The first memory that appears in my mind associated with a dog corresponds to the house of one of my aunts, back in the distant seventies. The house was long and narrow, with no light in the intermediate rooms, but with an immense earthen corral where the last rooms finally ended. In that corral there was a rudimentary doghouse and a long chain that began in it and ended in the neck of a giant dog that exceeded me more than two feet and that, inexplicably, I had no fear because just by seeing me appear by the door showed such joy that I seemed more like its owner than my aunt. It is true that I earned her love thanks to her, who always saved some food scraps so that I could give it to the animal. That’s where my love affair with dogs began. I dreamed of taking it home. She wanted no one else but him. I did not like those poor greyhounds that passed through my street tied to some mule carts in the late afternoon, nor did I like those other strays who sniffed the garbage cans and howled at night when a neighbor died.

I just wanted my aunt’s dog with me. He didn’t even have a name other than the dog. They did not let me get too close to him for fear that he would fill me with fleas or that, playing, he would push me to the ground and hurt me. But the love that awakened in my heart has illuminated my life the rest of the time. I always knew that our love was reciprocal. Later came many others whose names they would give for various articles due to the peculiarity of choosing them. And with each and every one of them I had the same security as with the dog: they understood me, they took care of me, they loved me, they blackmailed me with their sad looks every time I corrected them … and they captured my mood even more than I did myself. .

I say all this because a few days ago the XLSemanal published a very interesting and important piece of news for those of us who do not love dogs, since those of us who love them have always known it: it can already be demonstrated “scientifically” that dogs love their masters; who have the intelligence of a three-year-old child; and they have learned to move us to avoid scolding them by resorting to such tender looks that they melt us even though they have just destroyed an armchair.

One of the experiments to which the animals have been subjected, after training them to remain still inside the tunnel of an MRI machine, has been to subject them to different and very varied odors among which were those of their owners (in case they don’t know, the dog has three hundred million olfactory receptors, while humans only have about six million). Well, when they identified the smells of someone they loved, the reward centers were activated in their brains. We have been together for fifteen thousand years and they have adapted so much to us that they have prioritized understanding with humans more than with other dogs. And no, what I just said is not nonsense, luckily for those of us who want to argue that it is necessary to raise awareness about paper and the treatment that is given to our pets, we have the result of one of those innovative experiments with which Both their brains and ours are shown to process emotionally charged sounds in a similar way, showing that they are closer to us than primates. He ends by saying that “it is the species that is really motivated to pay attention to what humans do. They seem to have a communication link with us. And all this is not pulled by any journalist up his sleeve, but is supported by research from the most active European universities with respect to animal behavior such as Eötvös Loránd, in Budapest, or Yale.

I confess that I cut out and framed the article to allow me to rub it down the noses of whoever classifies me as an asshole when I talk to my dog ​​and I thank him for all the love he gives me and for making me so happy with his welcome every time I return home. For healing my wounds with his unconditional love and his faithful presence, because with one of his looks he tells me everything … and because having him in my life makes me a better person.

If any of you want to know what it is to be loved as if you were a divine being … put a dog in your life.

They know, I suppose, Ulysses and Argos, their dog, the only one who recognized his master on his return to Ithaca.