At the end of last January, the thousands of followers of the singer from Sinaloa Eduin Caz 27 years old, they got a tremendous scare before the alleged car accident he had suffered in his RAM vanwhich he called “The Ramona”. A few hours later, it was revealed that the Lead singer of Grupo Firme was not in said vehicle, and that the injured person had been his uncle Jorge Omar Cázares.

“I’m looking at the news, it’s really true, it’s my truck,” Eduin Caz said in a video he posted on his social networks. “Fortunately, I wasn’t in that truck,” adding that his uncle and personal assistant was out of danger.

In recent posts on his social networks, the Grupo Firme leader showed how his truck was after the spectacular accidenthappened on a road in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico.

In a video, as a joke, he expressed: “I’m watching ‘La Ramona’ before they take her away, I think that with a little polish it comes out, it stays, it’s brand new, whole.” After a bit of humor, the singer of songs like “En tu perra vida” or “Ya supérame”, stated that his truck was very damaged and how lucky his relative was. “My uncle was born again, we are going to give him the cat.”

Eduin Caz took what happened in the best way.

Eduin Oswaldo Parra Cazares, traveled to Culiacán, Sinaloa to see with his own eyes the damage to his precious “Ramona”. In a photo that she posted with her uncle, she mentioned:

Already looking at the truck in person if I am well freaked out, thank God today we can laugh at what happened.

In another video that he posted, it is seen when a crane takes away his RAM truck, using in the background the song “A sailboat called freedom lyrics” by the Spanish singer-songwriter José Luis Perales, “I will always remember you my Ramona.”

“Fortunately, material things come and go”, “put it in rice”, “put hot water on it and it’s like new”, “I almost died thinking it was you”, “‘La Ramona’ deserves a good corrido” and “what a bad wave, everyone tells you not to get upset, but it is obvious that it hurts to lose your things, cheer up, the good thing that did not happen to greater thanks to God ❤️”, are some of the comments from his followers when seeing these images.