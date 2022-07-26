At first, it was international artists who landed in Kubuneh to paint the walls of the houses of that village nestled in the Makasutu Nature Reserve, a protected forest near the Gambia River. Then some Gambian muralists joined in and the project was expanded to three other villages: Makumbaya, Galoya and Bafoloto. Today, 12 years later, a couple of young people keep the initiative alive.

Brothers Amadou and Musa Bah take it in turns to act as guides for visitors who enter the paths of the jungle or come by boat there. They show the murals, they explain some of them, but they lack information about the artists who created them and their intentions.

The Makasutu reserve covers 405 hectares and is the result of a 20-year effort by two Englishmen, James English and Lawrence Williams. His ideas to boost tourism resulted in the reforestation and conservation of the area, a luxury hostel and the cultural project that began in 2010 and is known as Open Wall Project.

The walls of houses, businesses or schools in the four villages are covered with murals. Many of them, the first ones, half erased by humidity or altered by some construction. The international artists painted scenes of daily life, the countryside, livestock, domestic and wild animals or messages about the need to conserve and protect the environment. Then others appeared where aesthetics prevail. The last ones, painted between 2021 and 2022, delight in the idea of ​​peace and unity, as well as some Rastafarian dalliance.

It’s been a long time since international artists came to the Makasutu reserve. Only the Amadou brothers (with glasses) and Musa Bah give it continuity. They act as guides for the few visitors who get there and continue painting. Chema Caballero

The alkalo (Chief) of Galoya, Modou Bah, explains that when the project was designed, it included 14 villages along the river. “It started as a conservation proposal and then the English came up with the idea of ​​culture. They began to contact artists from different countries: France, Spain, Germany…”, he specifies.

The intention was that the initiative would attract tourists who would pay to see the murals. “That money would go to the villages to start some development projects. That was the main objective of the initiative”, explains Bah. “These are towns where poor people live who need schools, nurseries, vocational training centers so that our young people who do nothing can learn a job for their future. That’s why we did this project. The problem is that James has died and Lawrence had an accident and lives in the UK, and nothing works normally anymore, ”she continues. Now it is the Gambian artist Njogou Touray, who has been present since its launch, who gives it continuity.

Touray comments that, when the Ebola epidemic was declared in some countries in 2014, they saw fit not to bring more international artists. Later the coronavirus arrived and that is why they have not returned yet. “But I didn’t want the project to die and that’s why I started working with two young people who had been present from the beginning. I designed some drafts for them to paint on the walls and then the boys have continued on their own initiative”.

For this reason, the most recent murals have been painted by Amadou and Musa. They started helping international artists, running errands for them: they brought them their paints, they washed their brushes… Musa remembers that his first design was to write his name on a wall. Now, the two brothers use what was conceived as a small bar built around the trunk of a huge baobab tree to design their creations. They proudly show and explain their works: a mural, with some misspelling, in which Musa highlights the need not to cut down trees to preserve the environment. Or the walls where they claim peace in Mandinka (kairadorong) and in full (jantan), the two languages ​​spoken in the area. Comparing these jobs with the older ones, they seem less agile. They are the designs that Touray outlined for them. The intention is good, but the artistic result, quite debatable.

Musa says they are going ahead with the project because they want to keep the paintings safe, and because it still brings income to the villages. “We have seen many tourists come here from different countries,” he notes. His brother adds: “It gives us the security that we can build a better future through art.”

The original idea is that the murals form part of the urban landscape and integrate into the daily life of the villagers, as is the case with this painting in the courtyard of a house in Makumbaya. Chema Caballero

The alkalo de Galoya insists on the benefits achieved thanks to the project, although he adds: “Just before covid-19, many tourists came; not now. The communities had started to have a small benefit until the pandemic came and everything stopped. We hope the situation will improve now.”

That’s right, you don’t see tourists walking the streets of the villages. Touray also insists on the many benefits that the project has brought to the populations of the area: “I firmly believe that art can really serve as a vehicle for economic development. We realized that after starting the project, many philanthropists came here and contributed in different ways by creating gardens, schools, nurseries and other initiatives”.

Musa insists on showing all the works one by one. In front of a house in Galoya, the owner runs angrily, asking what right private property has to be photographed. Musa and he argue, in the end things calm down and the owner switches to English to make it clear that you always have to ask for permission. In Kubaneh, a family asks for a tip for allowing access to their property to appreciate one of the first murals by international artists, a large bird now divided by a wall that has been built in the courtyard of the house. However, the owner of the small store whose facade is painted with a bull asks that this work not be stopped.

Many neighbors seem to have forgotten the objective of the initiative and neglect the murals, as is the case with this one in the village of Makumbaya. Chema Caballero

Lamin Bojeng, a Gambian university professor and expert on responsible tourism, uses the example of these incidents to show his reservations about the initiative. He is of the opinion that the villages were not made aware of the objectives of the project. “Today you can see how some people seem not to know the purpose of our visit. The initiative is not well managed. Nobody pays here. If an entrance fee were charged, the money could be used for the development of these towns. But so far, no one is able to show any profit that it may have generated. The idea is good, but it could have been organized to be a motor of development for the area and, above all, for the population to feel part of it”.

Musa and Amadou conclude the tour. They thank you for the visit and refuse to accept the tip offered for their service. They ask him to enter the box in front of the house of the alkalo, so that it goes to the village development fund. And they say goodbye asking to talk about the project so that more people come to know it.