My Time at Sandrockwhich we tell you about in the review, is one of those titles that give a lot of freedom to the player, allowing him to live the life he wants, at his own pace (a bit like what happens in Stardew Valley or in My Time at Portiaalso developed by Pathea Games). This time the team decided to bring the game to Nintendo Switch too, which caused quite a few problems, but no, they are not attributable to the big N console.

The new builder is in town!

My Time at Sandrock starts with the character creationwhere you can customize some elements a lot basic, such as their haircut, their color, their eye color, and so on. Obviously, however, the focus of the game is absolutely not to create the character that suits us: in fact, we will be the new builder of the city, which will have to shoulder the honor and burden, quest after quest, of improve Sandrock.

An element that could rush the player is the fact that the day-night cycle it definitely is fastsomething that is perceived especially in the first hours of the game, when you are not yet familiar with the controls and what you need to do. The game continues unabated, continuing to assign quests to the player to make the town better, but it’s only the beginning of what awaits us. In fact, My Time at Sandrock has some role-playing elements it’s a very simple combat system. This is to make you understand that, just as it happens in Stardew Valleyalthough the product may seem simplistic at its core, in reality it is not.

But let’s start from the basics: My Time at Sandrock will allow you to collect different materials to build, but you can also have a small one vegetable garden, cooked food and have fun as you see fit (always having overcome the obstacle of the day-night cycle).

Moreover, given that it is not just a construction or farming simulator, but a real one life simulatoryou can too have some romance. This will allow you to enjoy life as a couple while you organize and make Sandrock more and more yours!

Last but not least, it’s also there dungeon exploration with real ones enemies inside, then you can choose the type of life best suited to you. All you have to do is start the game and find out what, or rather “who” you want to be.

The problem isn’t Switch

While all this sounds great, unfortunately My Time at Sandrock is a bit destroyed by the amount of Technical Problems that are gripping developers. So much so that they have recognized what they are and are working to solve them.

These problems affect all versions of the game, so no, it’s not just a problem with the Grande N console. In fact, localization isn’t present at times, which means that some sentences are translated or others aren’t. Some residents have pathfinding problems, so you won’t find them at the arrival point because they are stuck in trees or other obstacles (for now just restart the game to solve the problem), but the thing that certainly bothers you the most are the framerate drops, even if the Switch version has a sort of patina that should act as “heat” which slightly ruins the graphic aspect of the game, which is already not at the top. Not because the graphics are cartoonish, but because the environments I am very bare and it feels like you’re always walking in a desert, except for the dungeons, which are closed and well-kept places.

During our playthrough of the game, see the frame drop just because you started a shot ruined all the immersion the developers attempted (and succeeded) in creating. In fact, we don’t deny that it was quite unnerving, but the fact that the developers have already recognized the problems and want to solve them before the official release of the game is something extremely positive, and it is not something to be underestimated.

Especially because we had the opportunity to play an older build, while the one you have will certainly have fewer problems thanks to the patches. This does not mean that the problems are completely forgotten, especially because we must consider that there are other titles that propose the same same gameplay as My Time at Sandrockstarting with My Time at Portia.

Everything regarding the effects, both audio and visual, is well done, and always gives the right input to the player to make him understand what he is doing, and when he is rewarded. This is one element not to underestimate if you are thinking of letting a little brother or sister play this title. This could be a great way to get younger people started on video games, or a good way to relax while lounging on the couch on a Sunday afternoon.

If you love this type of game you can’t help but try this title, and the portability of the Nintendo Switch is absolutely a plus.