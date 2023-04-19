During today’s Indie World, April 19, 2023, the exit period of the version Nintendo Switch Of My Time at Sandrock: summer 2023.

In the game you play the role of a builder rookie who must use his trusty set of tools to gather resources, build machines, and transform his run-down machine shop into a top-notch manufacturing hub to save the city from the jaws of economic ruin!

“Whether you’re a Portian resident or a new builder who’s never set foot in it, you’ll find a fun new world to explore. Play and replay to discover all the amazing NPC stories. Experienced builders will find everything they loved in My Time at Portia and much more, and will feel right at home in the delightful role-playing game My Time at Sandrock.”