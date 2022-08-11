This is the story, fortunately with a happy ending, of Parisa, a missing therapy dog in nothing, which it manages to return to the owner after 16 long days of absence. A truly moving story, because for his best human friend his presence was already a good omen to try to better treat the disease: without Parisa he was lost!

Parisa is a sweet chihuahua 2-year-old who disappeared into thin air in the early morning of 18 July last in Maida Vale, a residential district of London that owes its name to the town of Maida in Calabria, where the English army defeated the French one in a famous battle.

The owner, the actress Nisha Zala, he had left Parisa in the care of a friend while she worked late. During the night the friend felt something was wrong. And in fact at 5 the next morning the owner discovered that Parisa had run away, perhaps to return to her.

Parisa is a therapy dog ​​for post traumatic stress disorder, who lives with the actress: the woman was desperate without her, because she could not deal with anything without having the puppy by her side. He has launched appeals on all social networks, organized research jokes, knocked house by house and distributed ads.

Many volunteers have worked hard to help her. The first hypothesis is that someone found her on the street and welcomed her on the street, but the actress explained in a post that she is not the right path to follow:

You have no idea unless you’ve experienced the agony of what it feels like to be in the shoes and go through all of this. Even if you think you are giving the pet a good home.

Missing therapy dog ​​found two weeks later

Parisa returned home after two weeks. A man found her on a busy Kilburn street and took her home to her brother in North Finchley before recognizing the chihuahua in one of Zala’s posters.

The dog missed her owner, to whom she was soon reported: