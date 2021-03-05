All those who watched the women’s relay race at the World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf were not letting go for a long time. The Russian women’s team performed a small miracle and for the first time since 2005 climbed onto the podium, taking second place.

“The girls ran with injuries”

For more than fifteen years our skiers have not climbed so high – several generations have already changed in the national team of the country, but still there were no results. And finally, a real breakthrough happened – our team included Yana Kirpichenko, Yulia Stupak, Tatiana Sorina and Natalia Nepryaeva, won silver medals.

Of course, at present it is almost impossible to compete with Norway (for various reasons, and we can guess why), and therefore we omit them outside the brackets. It was all the more valuable to overtake all other rivals. Not surprisingly, the President of the Russian Cross-Country Skiing Federation (FLGR) Elena Vyalbe I could not hold back tears at the end of the relay, speaking on the air of Match TV.

“I have such happiness for the girls! We still hoped for a reason, believed in them. Yesterday I repeatedly said that the relay is the most unpredictable race. Everyone considered the Swedes favorites, and we saw how tragic their relay was. I just want to say a huge thank you to all the girls, our service. I am so happy.

I hugged girls, kissed. Supported Natasha. She said it was very difficult. She said thank you to the girls: “My golden swallows, how I love you!” I think Natasha and Tatiana showed courage. They understood what was ahead of them, and with such injuries now they are not just in the ranks, but are performing very, very worthy. Above all praise. “

“The team fought to the last”

In general, emotions after the race prevailed among everyone – officials, coaches and the girls themselves. This success was so long-awaited. For example, the coach of the Russian national team Egor Sorin revealed the secret of how the team tuned in for the relay.

“On the eve of the race, Elena Valerievna gathered the whole team. We thought there would be some moralizing, but no. She defused the atmosphere, said: “Girls, don’t worry, you are capable of a lot. We will fight for a medal of any dignity. ” And the girls too – Yulia gathered everyone, made some kind of parting speech. That is, there really was a team that fought to the last. ”

Initially, no one put our team higher than third place, and even then – in the best case. In fact, it turned out differently. But there were also people inside the team who believed in a happier outcome for our girls. For example, the senior coach of the team Yuri Borodavko…

“I don’t know who said that only the third place will shine for us. We told the girls that we would fight for the gold, almost the way it turned out. Everyone showed their maximum, did everything they asked. For a long time we have not had such an even team with excellent prospects for the future. If each athlete still works on herself, then we will have a very promising team ”(“ Championship ”).

“Emotions overwhelmed”

Finally, it is interesting to know what the heroines of the World Cup themselves think of the last race? Each of the four admits that in order to achieve the main goal, they had to give 100% and even more.

Yulia Stupak (ran on stage 2): “I initially had a tactic to go ahead, and I stuck to it. Sitting behind the backs is not an option, because I knew how strong the girls’ stages would be. I had to do everything as much as possible and not sit out.

I hung up when the Norwegian went into the lift. I thought: I will die, but I will try to keep up! When she began to sprint on the last rise, I was already at my maximum eyebrows. But nothing. Hope it’s okay. There was no thought to go after the Norwegian. I was not guided by her. And in general, I somehow passed out, tried to work at my own pace. ”

Tatiana Sorina (ran on stage 3): “The task was not to rush, so that the second circle could be worked out more or less at your own pace. But emotions overwhelmed me! I thought it would be easier, but it was not easier on the rise. I had to switch to my own pace. When the girls had an offensive fourth place, when I missed a little bit … I went to the start and thought that I needed to get out and, being angry at everyone, work out to the fullest. “

Natalya Nepryaeva (ran at the final 4th stage): “I tried to hold my race. The most important thing, of course, was not to let those behind. I was looking at Fossesholm anyway and trying to keep my distance more or less. In no case was it possible to rush, the task was to go exactly both circles. All the coaches on the track said that you have to go straight and not give in to emotions. ”

Undoubtedly, this beautiful race will go down in the history of the world championships. Yes, we did not win, but perhaps we did more than expected of us. The Russian national team has a young team that will surely fly even higher in the future. There are all the possibilities for this.

World Ski Championships 2021. Oberstdorf. Women’s relay.

1. Norway 53: 43.20

2.Russia +26.60

3. Finland +46.20.