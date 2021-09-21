It’s dark in my study, a narrow light above the lectern illuminates my viola part of fedora (1898), an opera by Umberto Giordano that we are rehearsing this week, but my concentration is hard to find. Every now and then I look at my phone and think of my best friend who was admitted to the UMC last night. Stroke. Just like that. Waiting for a message undermines the music and reinforces my incomprehension.

Vladimir, Fedora’s husband, is murdered, and later mother and brother of her lover Loris die at her hands. Fedora’s feverish happiness loses to her mistakes, she takes her own life. Three quite a few acts should suffice for my heartache at an accident in which all logic is lacking. My girlfriend and I had so many plans, so many moments written into our agenda. I’m left with a sense of guilt—for not being able to avoid fate—that tonight seems greater than Fedora’s sorrow. As a result, the intent of this piece is beyond me.

Who was Fedora? What do I care about her worries? Yet I press the viola under my chin again and let my impotence play. Halfway through the second act I realize that more and more corpses are falling. Not a good omen. I struggle through the erratic tonalities that increasingly intersect my fearful feelings. My fingers fight against the libretto, I press the bow even more firmly against the strings, as if my lament outweighed Giordano’s arias—they actually lightened his life.

Suddenly my strings change in her voice, unconsciously I adjust the tempo and hear my best friend talking and laughing again – until yesterday a foundation on which we walked scales in all keys together.

I will rehearse Fedora’s grief and death on an illuminated stage, where, softened by Giordano’s splendeur, I will give acclaim between the arias, even as the song of the life-saving devices in the UMC room resounds in my head. Without an audience and applause, death is not part of life.

My phone finally lights up, I read the message I wasn’t waiting for. Will she make it to the morning? As in the opera, the truth is obscured here. I close the music, cut out the light and am startled by the darkness.

Ewa Maria Wagner is a violist and writer.