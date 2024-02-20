The drama of Lorenzo Sabatini, the 20-year-old who died while at his grandparents' house due to a sudden illness: his father's story

A sudden illness is what took her too soon from her life Lorenzo Sabatini, who was only 20 years old. Unfortunately everything happened last February 16th, while the boy was at his grandparents' house, perhaps to say goodbye to them.

However, it was while he was inside that house that the unthinkable happened. Despite the attempts of the doctors who intervened, he was no longer there for the young man nothing more to do. The father wanted to remember him, explaining what his son did.

According to information disclosed by the local newspaper, The nationthe drama happened last Friday 16 February. Precisely in the hamlet of Cerreto Guidi, which is located in the province of Empoli. Lorenzo was 20 years old, he had gone to visit his parents grandparents and just while he was in there, he had a sudden illness.

The doctors who attended tried to do everything they could, but in the end, they had no choice but to give up. Attempts to keep him alive were of no avail, as his heart had now stopped beating. Lorenzo had graduated in financial administration and marketing. Shortly thereafter he started working in the company family's.

The heartbreak and pain of Lorenzo Sabatini's father

CREDIT: FLORENCE TV

He loved football and last year he had an important call, from Montespertoli, in excellence. He was a boy well liked by everyone, kind and polite. Dad Massimiliano Sabatiniinterviewed by the newspaper The nation, wanted to talk about what his son experienced. The man stated: