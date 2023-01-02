Last November, the first year of the death of the actor and soccer player was fulfilled Octavio Ocana. According to the version of the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM), the young man shot himself during a chase with municipal police officers from Cuautitlán Izcalli, State of Mexico. However, His father, the businessman Octavio Pérez, assures that his son was murdered, for which he has carried out an arduous fight in search of justice.

Octavio Augusto Pérez Ocaña was born in Villahermosa, Tabasco state, Mexico. He debuted as an actor at the age of five, with the character of “Benito Rivers” in the successful TV series “Neighbors”, created by Eugenio Derbez and produced by Elías Solorio. She was also part of the cast of soap operas such as “Lola, érase una vez”, “Te doy la vida” and “La mexicana y el güero”. A little over a year has passed since his death and the case remains unresolved..

Mrs Ana Lucía Ocaña, mother of “Benito Rivers”in an interview for the “Ventaneando” program on TV Azteca, made it very clear that his son was not a criminal and that he could not forgive those responsible for his death“because not even the most delinquent, you can be merciless with him, and come attacking him in that way until ending his life, I can not forgive them.”

For his part, Octavio Pérez mentioned that specialized experts are conducting a detailed investigationto be able to clarify what happened to his son that October 29, 2021. “For these are expert opinions, they are scientists looking for him and scratching him, they have to be the things of professional people, professional experts who say: ‘it is impossible for you to shoot yourself around here (pointing behind his head)’, my son never wore his cap the way they put it on, he always wore it on the side, that is, they don’t give me atole with their finger, the bullet never entered”.

He also stated that his son Octavio Ocaña, after the persecution, some policemen take him out of the truck he was driving and later, they murder him. “They take him down and kill him, then they accommodate him, they confuse him, because he too was not going to give up, he had a strong character and he went down to see what they want and so so, he never had a weapon in his hand, he always brought a weapon to defend himself from bad people, from thieves”.

the remembered “Benito Rivers”, lost his life at the age of 22, after being shot in the head, after a chase with municipal police officers from Cuautitlán Izcalli, State of Mexico. The Prosecutor’s Office assured that the actor did not obey a stop signaled by the police elements, for which reason they pursued him through several streets of the municipality, to the Chamapa-Lechería highway, at the height of the Atizapán de Zaragoza municipality.

Supposedly, Octavio Ocaña pulled out a pistol during the journey and when he collided with a retaining wall, he accidentally shot himself in the head. Last September, Leopoldo “N”, municipal police officer of Cuautitlán Izcalli, State of Mexico, was arrested as the alleged murderer. Gerardo “N”, another police officer involved, fled.