The police have discovered that there is no hit-and-run driver, the father of the 11-year-old boy was caught on camera

Dad investigated in Andria, province of Barletta-Andria-Trani, in Puglia. The accusation against the parent is that of simulation of a crime and personal injury to the detriment of his child.

Credit: Carabinieri

The father was caught by security camerasafter he staged an accident involving his 11-year-old son, blaming it on apirate car. In reality, the minor was on the tractor with him when the unforeseeable happened. The 43-year-old man took the child to the emergency room, stating that he had been hit by a car, which then fled away, while he was crossing the road.

Probably, the parent thought that by doing so, he was to blame it would not fall on him and he would have escaped any consequences. But by blaming a hit-and-run driver, he led the authorities to investigate the matter, in an attempt to track down the person responsible, accused of failure to provide assistance. The Flying Squad agents immediately realized that something was wrong during the father’s second interrogation. The man provided a contradictory versioncompared to the first one provided upon the minor’s arrival at the hospital.

The father framed by the cameras in the area

Thanks to footage from a surveillance camera in the area, investigators have discovered the truth. The 11-year-old boy was on the tractor with his father, without protection. The two were proceeding at a high speed. Suddenly, the son fell from the tractor, ending up on the asphalt and suffering worrying consequences. So much so that his father took him to the emergency room.

The 43-year-old man is now accused of having faked a false accident, in order to avoid taking responsibility for what happened to his son and for personal injuries to the minor. The condition of the 11-year-old boy has not yet been disclosed prognosis is guarded.

The story quickly spread on the web through social networks, triggering the reaction of numerous people.