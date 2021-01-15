Juan is a tremendously happy boy who loves to paint his nails in colors. At school some classmates start laughing at him and Juan feels very bad, so he will leave his colored nails only for the weekends. His father, however, is clear about it and decides to support him: “I’m a boy too and I’m going to paint my nails.” So, on the way to school, Juan’s father will be showing off his nails. This is the story of Long live the colored nails! from the editor and writer Luis Amavisca edited by Cloud Eight. Luis tells us: “The expression of diversity is very important because it makes us understand the plural society in which we live. On the other hand, it is always good to work on gender stereotypes and remember that there are no things for girls and things for boys ”. Oliver Button is a babe, edited by Kalandraka is another fantastic story, Oliver is called a baby because he plays with dolls, dresses up with all kinds of clothes and sings and dances like a star.

More information

Amelia García Pérez is a secondary school teacher specializing in socio-community intervention. She is also an agent of equality and coordinator of Equality at the Integrated Vocational Training Center Mercy in Valencia: “Differences should not generate discrimination. However, the fact of being born a girl or a boy conditions our socialization, since it is based on reproducing gender roles loaded with stereotypes, and on the need to categorize people within one gender or another ”. The equality agent García Pérez points out that the problem is not the difference between one category and the other, but the value we give to each of them, as well as the roles associated with each one.

“Everything that has to do with girls has less value than what represents masculinity. In this way, painting their nails or wearing a skirt is not recognized as a value to be shown by men, since, as they are components associated with femininity, in our culture they have less value ”, she says. What is clear is that everything that is far from what a man represents in patriarchal culture is suspect in our society. Amelia García says that an easy example in our current environment could be skirts or heels, which are recognized as suitable for women, but not for men. “However, it seems that heels were invented so that the feet could be easily placed in the stirrups of horses (typically male activity), in addition to being used by monarchs to mark their hierarchy, when placed with higher heels or platforms than his subjects ”. Another example of how relative gender attributions are is the kilt.

Iria Marañorn She is the author of the books Educate in feminism and Educating a child in feminismor, both published in Editoria Platforml, where He talks about educating under gender roles: “Sex roles, or gender, assign girls and boys a place in the world from before they are aware, shape their personality, their tastes, their hobbies and, before all, generate a system of inequality between girls and boys ”. She claims that they are going to be educated to be submissive and complacent, so that their main skills are caring and housework, and to exploit their sexuality. “From a very young age we girls receive this message, when they make the holes in our ears to wear earrings or when they dress us in pink to differentiate ourselves from baby boys.”

Marañón ensures that children are educated to be the ones who occupy public and power spaces. To make them callous, strong, dominating, and even aggressive. “They impose dark colors to differentiate them, short hair, pants (very comfortable clothes and with which they will be able to move freely). The message that they should not be weak and that their sexual status is above that of women will be strengthened. This will not allow them to be free to decide how they really want to be, because their stereotype will always weigh much more.

For Amelia García Pérez there are plenty of reasons to affirm that, if the boys want to wear skirts or paint their nails, the teachers and families should accompany these processes and emphasize that gender roles, also in clothing, are out of fashion and they shouldn’t matter. “The same has been shown to us by the students themselves a few weeks ago as a result of the anti-discrimination movement that spawned on TikTok and that it got hundreds of young Spaniards to attend the institute dressed in skirts ”. Amelia believes that we should educate them avoiding gender roles and stereotypes within a coeducational model. In this way, a freer citizenship would be generated to choose what interests them the most regardless of their assigned sex.

“If from childhood we send the message that there are no clothes for boys or girls, no games, no toys, no colors and that all of these belong to everyone, we can reinforce all those creatures who want to escape from that gender dictatorship before mentioned. The more you hear these

words and resonate in classrooms and families, the better ”, comments the equality agent García Pérez, who, on the other hand, sees it essential that boys (teachers, students, parents) question their masculinity. “There is a toxic, hegemonic masculinity that feeds the reproach of this type of behavior that we are referring to here (a child wearing a skirt or painting his nails).”

For Iria Marañón, coeducation is crucial: “Teaching girls and boys who do not have different abilities because they are of one sex or another, encouraging them to play freely, without biased toys. All society must be aware of and participate in the abolition of gender. Know that there are no pink or blue brains. That everything is a social construction. For a boy who has emotional skills, is empathetic, sensitive and assertive and takes responsibility for care and housework is a revolution. And that doesn’t make him a girl. “

You can follow De mamas & de papas in Facebook, Twitter or subscribe here to the Newsletter.