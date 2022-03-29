A robbery aboard a bus ended in death, but this time not one of the victims of the robbery, but one of the thieves.

Agents of the National Civil Police of Guatemala were surprised that, upon being notified of the death of their son, the mother of Josué García, the deceased, demanded justice for him.

“My son went out to rob the buses, as always, but they killed him”said the mother of the deceased according to the Peruvian media ‘El Comercio’.

(It may interest you: At least 19 dead leaves shooting in central Mexico).

The woman stated that they must answer for the murder of their son, since She knew that when García, alias ‘El Tortolito’, went out to steal, he never hurt anyone, much less shot them.

The local police explained that the confrontation that led to his death occurred on board the bus that ‘El Tortolito’ and his accomplice Vidal Alfredo Barillas had prepared to assault. The transport went from Santa Lucía de Cotzumalguapa to the Wholesale Center in Guatemala.

preliminary information In Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa, Escuintla, an alleged assailant is reported injured after confronting PNC agents, information in development, will be expanded. pic.twitter.com/cvutkVfqg1 — Guatemalan PNC (@PNCdeGuatemala) March 28, 2022

They didn’t shoot at them, they just assaulted them See also Yet no suspect arrested for high-profile Khashoggi . murder

However, the robbers were surprised that one of the passengers was armed and shot them.

Josué García died immediately from the bullet wound that struck him, while Barillas, realizing that police officers had arrived, ran out of the bus and twisted his ankle.

(Keep reading: Professor is sanctioned for cutting his students’ hair).

“In his attempt to flee, Barillas suffered a doubloon in his ankle, for which he received medical assistance and his respective police custody,” one of the agents told local media in Guatemala.

García ‘El Tortolito”s mother insisted that “he didn’t hurt anyone. They didn’t shoot at them, they just assaulted them.”

Police are investigating to find the culprit.

However, based on what the Mexican outlet ‘El Universal’ reported, the man who fired the gun was not at the scene when police arrived.

(Before leaving: Thief mistakenly shot his accomplice and killed him in the middle of a robbery.)

The police confirmed to the Guatemalan media ‘Soy502’ that ‘El Tortolito’ had a criminal record for robbery, possession of drugs for consumption and extortion. In addition, a 38 caliber weapon was seized from Barilla.

In other news

​​By ‘accident’, a man hit his partner in the face with a 20-kilogram weight

The extravagances and luxuries of Jeffrey Epstein’s island, which is for sale

Video: Martial arts teacher foils robbery after beating thieves

Peru, the country where it became almost normal to remove its presidents

Trends THE TIME.