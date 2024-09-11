LColt Gray’s motherthe 14-year-old teenager suspected of opening fire and kill four people At a Georgia high school, he apologized to the victims’ families and said his son “is not a monster.”

“From the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry”Marcee Gray apologized in a public letter sent to CNN on Wednesday, addressed to the families of the victims of the shooting that occurred a week ago at Apalachee High School in the town of Winder, which also left nine injured.

Mother of alleged attacker says she is “living a nightmare”

School shooting Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

As a result of the incident, for which his son is detained and charged with four counts of murder, they lost their lives.the lives of 14-year-old students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, as well as math teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53.

“If I could take Mason and Christian’s place, I would do it without thinking twice,” said the mother, who also referred to the two teachers who “gave their lives to teach and protect” the children.

The woman said that the family is currently living “a nightmare” and that she will never forgive herself for the events that occurred on the morning of September 4, for which her ex-husband and father of the suspect, Colin Gray is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, among other charges.

She asked for prayers for her son and the rest of her family, just as she prays “every moment of every day” for the affected families.

“My son Colt is not a monster. He is my oldest baby. He is calm, thoughtful, loving, funny and extremely intelligent.”Marcee defended.

Officers and medical personnel at the scene. Photo:X @Worldsource24 Share

These public apologies come after it became known days ago that half an hour before Colt opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle in a hallway at the high school, the mother called the school to alert about “an extreme emergency.”

The call was made after she received a text message from her son saying I’m sorry mom.

Moments later, the mother spoke to a school counselor and asked him to go get her son to check on him and assure him that it was “an extreme emergency”, according to an exchange of messages between the woman and her sister cited by CNN.

Police outside Apalachee High School. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

Last Friday, father and son had their first court appearance, where they attended with public defenders, and where the charges against them were formulated. They will return to court on December 4, the date set for a preliminary hearing.

The father was arrested one day after the events.after it became known that he gave his son the murder weapon.