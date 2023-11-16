Ex-boyfriends who disappeared in Vigonovo, Filippo Turetta’s father breaks the silence and explains how the situation was between the two

The search for the two is still ongoing missing ex-boyfriends, after an evening at the fast food restaurant in the shopping centre. Filippo Turetta’s father wanted to explain what the situation was between the boy and Giulia Cecchettin. He said they weren’t worried at all.

The two 22 year olds appear to be gone into thin air since the evening of Saturday 10 November. They left around 6pm to go to the shopping centre. Then they stopped at eat in there.

A witness explained that he heard a girl ask help in the parking lot in front of the house. She then she saw a boy who the he pushed the car in forcefully. He immediately called the Carabinieri.

However, when the officers intervened, he had already disappeared. The hypothesis is that yes traits of Giulia and Filippo, since no one has had any news of them since that evening. Nicholasthe father of Filippo Turetta, a The Corriere della Serahe said:

My son was a little possessive at times, but not in a pathological way, as they describe it. He was jealous as boys are at that age, not in a way that would make us alarmed. He is not violent, he wouldn’t be capable of it. He never was.

Missing ex-boyfriends, the statements of Filippo Turetta’s father

The man also wanted deny the jealousy that is described by everyone of the son, towards Giulia. Continuing the interview she stated:

For us he is a calm boy, he has never given us problems. We suffer a lot when we see him portrayed as an aggressive person. Or at least at home he has never shown us an attitude of this type. We find it hard to believe that he harmed Giulia. It’s really not possible, our son is a good one. A nice guy. Giulia is like a daughter to us. They were on good terms. They heard each other and continued to see each other. They loved each other. In the last few weeks perhaps, he complained a little, because he felt her less than she did. He would have liked to hear from her more often, but Giulia was concentrated on her thesis.