Drawings by Artie Guinart.

Adolescent depression is still invisible, because it is unnamed and unthinkable, and sometimes drawing, what you did as a child to try to fit into the world, takes you out of the hole, far from home, in the middle of an end-of-year trip. This is the story of Arturo, my son, and his character Square, of how difficult it is to try to make people laugh when you have forgotten why, and of finding meaning in everything by playing at being a cross between Jeff Kinney and Riad Sattouf.

The notebook is just a Miquelrius notebook, the classic hardcover notebook that Roberto Bolaño used to write in, and which he used to call Stella Maris, each time, in honor of the camp where he worked, Estrella de Mar. One miquelrius tiny, pocket-size one, that the boy, a 15-year-old boy on the verge of 16, antidepressants and painkillers in his suitcase, uses to document his end-of-year trip and, in the process, not be anywhere, and be in all at the same time. Because, through that notebook, he says, he is becoming a child again, and, at the same time, he is extending himself towards the future, a future in which until a month ago he did not believe and to which he did not see himself belonging because, simply, I didn’t feel like I fit in. That he was like the others. And what does fitting in mean, I ask? How to be like the others?

There are many others, I tell you. There are others like Ibáñez, and Riad Sattouf, like Charles Schulz, Liniers, Calpurnio and Sarah Andersen. Arturo moved, as a child, to the cartoons of Ibáñez and Calpurnio. He settled in them like someone settling in a better place, the only possible one from which to observe the world safely, and, in some way, intervene in it. Because, like anyone called to be a cartoonist, Arturo first read, anxiously and obsessively—not only those cartoons, but also the Grimm brothers’ storiesa single novel by Jules Verne, and the two Alices by Lewis Carroll—at least a dozen times, and then, he tells me, he tried to order everything that happened to him, always from the wish that everything was different, better, from their own.

The way your neuroatypical brain has distilled the narrative through vignettes could be considered a miracle.

They were vignettes of secret agents, he says. But they didn’t make any sense, she also says. The way his neuroatypical brain has distilled the narrative through vignettes could be considered something of a miracle. That someone with an autism spectrum disorder that prevents him from summarizing what has happened to him in a day is able to capture what is important about a fictitious situation until he compresses it into a comic strip that, furthermore, like any scene imagined by Larry David for Seinfeld, has at the same time a sense of incomprehension of the world, and of absolute exposure of its absurdity, is, yes, a kind of miracle. And one that Arturo came to trying to fit in. But not among all the others, as he believes, but among those others who did it before him.

Alejandro Zambra says that one writes to belong, and in that writing there is also room for drawing, because that writing is a creator. You create to be part of something when you feel like you don’t. Arturo created his character, Square—a square with a triangle-shaped hat “and the feet and hands of Cuttlas,” he says, the famous Calpurnio cowboy—“one winter day, he was 11 years old, he was in the patio, I had just changed schools.” Square was him, he says. Him, in another place, one where everything would always be fine. At that time he was still trying to develop arguments. He realized he wasn’t going to be able to do it after participating in a comics workshop at a library. But he could try closed situations. With comic strips. And that’s what he did.

With time, and the constant, even obsessive, rereading of Ibáñez, Calpurnio, Liniers and Charles Schulz – who joined those 11 years and everything is folded pages, ideas that always lead to other ideas and to which he returns all the time in his compilations—Square has become that which allows him to decrypt the world, or make it more habitable, in some kind sense, his own. When Square disappears, he disappears too, in a way, and until he got on that plane, bound for Prague, he did too much of anything, not even that square with his own villain—Trivillan, a triangle with a square hat, “everything.” “What I don’t like or what scares me about who I am,” he says—that which was himself, made a lot of sense. Teenage depression is still invisible.

What’s in that miquelrius It is, therefore, another type of miracle. It’s a travel diary that started out as a safe place that I didn’t even know it was. The only reason he decided to draw it—and write it, in sometimes full-page vignettes, a cross between Jeff Kinney and Riad Sattouf—is to have something to do when he finished all the books, and the comics, that were had carried. He wanted to be in Prague, but he also wanted to be home. There is not a photograph of that trip in which he does not appear drawing. The size of the notebook, which had been lying around the house for years without a destination, was perfect. And the format, something new for him, and something that, he says, he will not repeat until he travels without us again. We were the reader. And here is the best, purest example of its—our—importance.

