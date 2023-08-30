Disability, the story of a mother caregiver who “sewed the house around” her son

Sara Bonanno is a mother caregiver for Simone, suffering from a very serious disability. His dream was that his son could be at the center of the house that was finally assigned to him by the Municipality on the ground floor. “Sewing the house around people with severe disabilities changes lives. Those who are sick need not of isolation, but to be at the center of life that flows. Caregivers like me have helped me with their efforts, but they wanted to contribute. And many volunteers”.

So the 28-year-old, armed with patience, made it in just one month. In an interview with the Social Editor, the mother caregiver recounts the difficulties encounteredbut also how much tenacity can lead to write a happy ending in the little daily battles of people with disabilities.

Read also: Disabled woman excluded from Taylor Swift concert, Minister Locatelli intervenes

“Simone was very ill and, as it often happens to me, I was so afraid of losing him. He is better now, still on antibiotics, but also thanks to the many who have been close to us, we are still here. Precisely in this dramatic circumstance, I realized how important it was for Simone to have the new room: that he was there, in the center of the house, in the center of life, with the singing of crickets and birds a few meters from his bed”.

After living for years in a top floor apartment where Simone lived locked up – due to the impossibility of accessing the lift by wheelchair – now “the dream home” has arrived: “Whoever is sick and lives in bed all day – as is now the case with Simone – does not need a bedroom in to retire to – Sara tells us – needs a room that is in the centre, that is full of light, that is large and comfortable for living in. For this, I wanted to move Simone’s room into the living room ”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

