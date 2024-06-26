Prevention, we will never stop underlining it: it is important not to underestimate anything and keep at least a little of your time to dedicate to yourself and to the checks we can do for our health. Sometimes, even an apparent little thing can turn into a bad problem. This is the story of Teisha, a young woman who she loved stay in the sun, like so many girls like her. She spent the hot days lying on the towel by the sea or by the pool, all for the sake of tanning.

The young woman underestimated the risks associated with exposure to sunlight. At just 20 years of age she received a frightening diagnosis: a third stage melanoma. At first she had thought that “cutting him off” was enough, but the reality was very different. “My older sister, Georgia, noticed a kind of freckle, a dark, slightly raised mole on my back. She started itching and when I scratched it she bled,” Teisha says.

According to what was reported by the ‘Daily Mail’, Teisha then went to a professional for a medical examination. The young she remembers how she all’doctor’s appointment had a “carefree attitude”. The doctor, as soon as he saw the mole, gave a blow: “99% of the time it’s a melanoma.” After this observation from the doctor, however, the 20-year-old had not yet fully understood the gravity of the situation in which she found herself.

The family wasn’t of the same opinion, they weren’t as calm as her. The worried father immediately went back to the doctor to ask for more details. The neo it had to be surgically removed and this operation had to come as soon as possible. Two days later, the biopsy was carried out and Teisha was referred to an oncologist at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital. Only then was gravity fully understood by the young woman. The 20-year-old tells us about those days:

It was a long journey and my father was very anxious. We had spent a lot of time at the Royal Prince Alfred due to a serious accident a few years earlier, so going back there brought back bad memories.

There biopsy confirmed that it was also an aggressive tumor, capable of spreading under the skin. It was not only necessary to remove the mole, but also the surrounding area. Teisha had to undergo a scan to check for cancer cells in other areas of the body. The presence of any metastases had to be checked. Unfortunately, the tumor had spread to the lymph nodes under her arms, and it was necessary to operate to remove 11 of them. “It was probably the most complicated operation,” recalls the young woman.

After the operation, Teisha began a period of chemotherapy which lasted 18 months and had the desired outcome: he is now healthy and must undergo regular visits and checks to ensure that the tumor does not return. Now the 20-year-old looks at life differently and she always uses sunscreen before going out. “Don’t tan in the sun, it’s not worth it,” warns Teisha. How could you say otherwise.