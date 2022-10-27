The American presenter and journalist Megun Kelly announces her sister’s illness live, while he is broadcasting with many users at home following his hugely popular podcast. The woman moved all of her by the words she expressed about her towards her sister who suddenly disappeared at the age of 58 years old.

A moment of deep emotion for the followers of the Fow News journalist, who during her podcast left the audience speechless, after announcing her sister’s death live Suzanne Crosleywho died suddenly after an illness last Friday.

He was only 58 years old. The woman had not been lucky with her health and in the last two years she had had to face one problem after another, as the journalist and TV presenter tells visibly moved during the live broadcast of the podcast that bears her name, The Megyn Kelly Show.

Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend. My sister passed away, she was 58, she was called Suzanne Crossley and she suddenly left us on Friday.

A confession that surprised those who were following her at that moment. The journalist and TV presenter continued, visibly excited:

It was a really tough time. My parents are desperate, because, you know, this is not the order in which things should happen.

Megun Kelly announces her sister’s illness live, inviting everyone to hug their loved ones when they are still with us

In tears, after remembering her sister and telling of the mourning that her family is going through, Megun Kelly ended her speech with these words, which moved everyone by the depth of what was said live.