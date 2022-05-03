Murder Genoa, the confession: “By now I couldn’t live like this anymore”

The tremendous homocide of 1 May a Genoa cost the 34-year-old her life Alice Scagni unfortunately it is yet another tragedy announced. Her brother killed her with unprecedented violence Alberto Scagni who is 42 years old and who had lived for a long time severe discomfort level psychological. A problematic personality– reads the Press – but never certified by the mental health servicewho after losing his job as a secretary in a law firm and first in the large food distribution sector, dived in alcohol and in drugs light. She killed her with seventeen stab wounds at the back And three abdomen. The man is accused of aggravated voluntary homicide: when he was stopped by police officers, just over a kilometer from where he lay sister Alice lifeless, it was still stained with blood and had a knife in hand.

The killer – continues the press – in front of the police he let himself go to a sort of confession: “It was me. Mine family he no longer gave me money, I could no longer live like that. “Words spoken without a lawyer beside, and therefore for the moment worthless. The mother’s outburst with the police “You had to stop him, you had to get it before it did all this. I called, I asked you for helpbut you haven’t done anything“. Also i neighbors di Alberto, in the popular district of Sampierdarena, they wanted to stop him. For his continuations spite on the condominium: armored doors hit with a sledgehammer or hammer, intercoms blocked with toothpicks in the middle of the night. Also there grandmother’s door of Alberto, who lives on the same landing as his nephew, was damaged. Someone set it on fire, no one knows who. It happened 24 hours before the murder by Quinto.

