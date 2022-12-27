My shadow is yours: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Tuesday 27 December 2022, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1 My shadow is yours, a 2022 drama/comedy film directed by Eugenio Cappuccio with Marco Giallini, Giuseppe Maggio, Anna Manuelli, Isabella Ferrari and many other actors. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The film tells a love story that began forty years ago and never ended. It is also the story of a journey through Italy undertaken by a strange couple aboard an old jeep: Emiliano, a twenty-five-year-old who has just graduated with honors in Ancient Literature, and Vittorio Vezzosi, a gruff sixty-year-old writer who has been leading a hermit’s life following the publication of his only book, an indelible planetary success in everyone’s memory. The two are headed to Milan, to the fair-market of the 1980s and 1990s, on a journey full of adventurous and amusing reverses eagerly followed live by the social world, stimulated by chance by an influencer. Vezzosi has in fact agreed to give a speech, breaking a silence that lasted more than twenty years. Milena, the writer’s lost love, and an oceanic crowd eager to listen to Vezzosi come to terms with his past, and above all with the gaze of our country, gripped by nostalgia and lost in self-remembering, await them at the fair.

My shadow is yours: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Your Shadow, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Marco GialliniVittorio Vezzosi

Giuseppe MaggioEmiliano De Vito

Anna Manuelli: Cheerful

Sidy Diop as Mamadou

Claudio Bigagli: Monanni

Leopoldo Mastelloni: Passini

Miriam PreviatiCarlita

Alessandra Acciai: Franca

Isabella Ferrari: Milena

Streaming and TV

Where to see My shadow is yours on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 27 December 2022 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.