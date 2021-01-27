Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi resident Eden McCitch believes he and Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger have something in common.

In October 2020, while a 69-year-old patient, in the capital Abu Dhabi, was undergoing cardiac surgery at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, to replace the aortic valve using a catheter, he read media reports that the 73-year-old star was undergoing For the same surgery, thousands of miles away, in the United States.

“It was exciting to me to read that he and I had the same experience,” Eden says. I am from Bosnia, and he is of Austrian descent, and I watched many of his films. Then, after I underwent this valve replacement at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, I can be sure that I have become strong, as strong as he appears in his films. Eden came to the hospital with symptoms of heart failure, including shortness of breath and chest pain. What Eden did not know was that he was suffering from severe aortic narrowing caused by degenerative calcific heart valve disease. This serious valve problem limits blood flow from the left ventricle to the aorta, but it may not cause noticeable symptoms immediately.

Eden continues: “I was always healthy, and I only complained of high blood pressure and a sharp rise in blood sugar levels from time to time. However, many of my health problems were blamed on my aging. Then in October, I felt as if someone had come from behind, and stabbed me, in the back. I was afraid, and I decided to show my issue to a doctor. ”

“Many elderly people ignore symptoms because they think shortness of breath and decreased physical activity are only a consequence,” said Dr. Ahmed Idris, a consultant physician at the Heart and Vascular Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and a member of the multidisciplinary medical care team who follows Eden. “Due to advanced age, but a large number also suffer from heart valve disease. However, checking the heart with x-rays at regular dates may prevent many problems, including heart murmurs early, and this helps improve the expected outcomes for these patients.” Dr. Idris says: “We use a minimally invasive approach for this type of operation, adhering to the best practices of the Cleveland Clinic in the USA. This has allowed us to achieve excellent results, to be exemplary, and to be compared to others. This surgery takes only 45 minutes, and after that 90 percent of patients are discharged from the hospital the next day.