Dr. Yogesh Tandon

Question:My semen does not come out while having sex. After four to five hours of having sex or before it comes out, or if I have a dream about sex, then the semen comes out.

answer: It is a psychological problem first and then physical. Do you have the same problem during masturbation? If yes, see a urologist as soon as possible.

