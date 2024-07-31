In the middle of the summer vacation season, the return to school is beginning to become a concern for parents and guardians of students in basic education. With the aim of alleviating expenses related to the purchase of school supplies and uniforms for the 2024-2025 school year, the program “My Scholarship to Start” Mexico City Government prepares to offer crucial financial support.

Support amounts and delivery dates

The program in the Mexican capital seeks to support Mexican families by allocating specific resources by school grade. The amounts established are as follows:

■ ■ Preschool (1st and 2nd): 970 pesos

■ ■ Preschool (3rd) to 5th grade: 1,100 pesos

■ ■ 6th grade of primary school to 2nd grade of secondary school: 1,180 pesos

■ ■ Adult secondary school and work CAM: 1,150 pesos

Although the exact deposit dates have not yet been officially confirmed, it is anticipated that The grants will be delivered in mid-Augustensuring that families have the resources before the start of the new school year, scheduled for August 26, 2024.

What are the requirements for My Start-Up Scholarship?

To access this financial support, students must meet certain requirements:

1. Registration for the My Scholarship to Start Program: The student must be registered in this social program.

2. Study in a Public School: Students must be enrolled in one of the public schools located in the 16 municipalities of Mexico City.

3. Multiple Care Centers (CAM): Also included are those registered in CAM institutions, which serve students with special needs.

This support is part of a strategy by the capital government to combat school dropouts, ensuring that all students have access to the necessary resources to continue their education.