Claudia Sheinbaumand the general director of the “Educational Well-being” trust, Alejandra Irene Márquez Torres, announced an increase of close to 20% in the “Mi Beca para Empezar” scholarship program that benefits basic education students (preschool, primary, secondary and high school). Multiple Attention Centers).

Márquez Torres explained that the 10 monthly supports that are delivered between the months of September to June, will have an increase from May 2023when the children who attend preschool, who received 500 pesos, will begin to receive 600 pesos, 20% more compared to what was contributed in April.

Elementary and secondary students, they will receive 650 pesos, likewise 100 pesos more, which represents an increase of 18.18% in relation to the previous month. Likewise, the official recalled that with the current increase in the support of “Mi Beca para Empezar”, an increase of 100% was achieved, compared to the start of the program in 2019, when they were delivered.

Sheinbaum explained that this increase would take place until September, but he did a review together with the Ministry of Finance and they decided that the increase in Mi Beca para Empezar be done earlier, as part of the gift for girls and boys at their celebration this April 30.

”We made the decision that this increase of practically 20% of the “Welfare Scholarship for Girls and Boys… and it will be from May; that is to say, there are six months of increase, because remember that in July and August support is given for school supplies and uniforms, which is also part of the scholarship in the Constitution,” announced the capital’s president

Wellness program for girls and boys, My Scholarship to Startis delivered to students of public schools in CDMX, universally and monthly.