He Monday, September 30, 2024 marks the deadline to register students in the program “My Scholarship to Start” of the 2024-2025 school yeara monthly financial support granted by the Government of Mexico City.

This benefit is aimed at basic level students (preschool, primary, secondary) and those who attend Multiple Care Centers (CAM) in the capital, offering financial relief each month to families to ensure a smooth return to school.

How much support does My Start Scholarship provide?

This social program distributes monthly resources to students depending on their educational level. The amounts are the following:

■ ■ Preschool: $600 pesos monthly

■ ■ Primary and secondary: $650 pesos per month

■ ■ CAM (all levels): $600 pesos monthly

My Scholarship to Start: LAST DAY of REGISTRATION for your son or daughter | Requirements

The objective of this scholarship for students who are enrolled in public schools in the Mexican capital, even if they live in the State of Mexicois to guarantee that students have the necessary resources for their academic development and to cover basic expenses related to education.

Requirements of My Scholarship to Start 2024-2025

To enroll beneficiaries in this program, it is necessary to meet a series of requirements. These are the documents and data that parents or guardians should have on hand:

1. CURP of the student

2. Current official identification of the guardian (INE, passport, etc.)

3. Proof of address no older than three months (water, electricity, telephone)

4. Active tutor email

5. Personal telephone or cell phone number

How to register for My Scholarship to Start?

Registration is carried out through the official platform. It is important to note that before enrolling students, tutors must create an account on the LLAVE CDMX platform.available on this page, which will facilitate access to government services.

Once registered, beneficiaries will be able to verify the balance of their support through the official “Get More/My Scholarship to Start” application, available on both Google Play and the App Store. From this app, users will be able to verify monthly payments and manage the account associated with the program.

