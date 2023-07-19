Don’t miss out on the opportunity to enroll your child in “My Scholarship to Start”! The government’s program Mexico City that seeks to combat school dropout through Financial support for basic level students and Multiple Attention Centers. Know all the details about the registration for the period 2023-2024 and ensure this benefit for your family.

How much money does he give you?

“My Scholarship to Start” is a program that began in September 2019 and provides financial support to public school students. Do you wonder how much money you will receive? Here we tell you: in preschool support is 500 pesosMeanwhile in primary and secondary is 550 pesos. If your child studies in a Multiple Attention Center, the amount rises to 600 pesos.

Before beginning the registration process, it is important to comply with certain requirements. your son should be enrolled in a public preschool, primary, secondary school or in a Multiple Attention Center in Mexico City. In addition, you must have a current official digitized identification and a digitized proof of address, with a maximum age of three months.

Step-by-step enrollment process

Now, how can you sign up for “My Scholarship to Start”? Follow these steps:

Enter the official registry website: https://registro.mibecaparaempezar.cdmx.gob.mx/ Access with your CdMx Key account. If you do not have an account, you can create one on the following page: https://llave.cdmx.gob.mx/ You will find a main window with two sections: “Guardian Section” and “Beneficiary Section”. In the first, you will see your personal data and in the second you will be able to associate the corresponding beneficiaries. To register the tutor, click on “Tutor Registration” and complete the required fields. Attach a scanned copy of your official identification in PDF format, with a size of less than 4 MB. Once the file is uploaded, you will receive a successful upload confirmation. To register the beneficiary, select “Register beneficiary” and complete the requested information. Do not forget to complete the captcha and click on “Consult CURP”. If the CURP does not correspond to the beneficiary, it is necessary to contact the educational institution to solve this problem. Once the fields are completed, select “Save and continue”. Confirm the submission of your request. When you complete this step, you will see a confirmation screen with the information entered and a reference page. Now, send your application and wait for the review and evaluation by FIDEGAR.

How will you know if your application was approved?

Once you log in, if your application has been approved, you will see the status “Approved”, which indicates that the information provided has been successfully validated. From that moment on, the deposits will be made in the wallet of the beneficiary or beneficiaries associated with the tutor, according to the established periodicity.

Don’t let the deadline, July 31. Enroll your child today and provide him with a quality education!