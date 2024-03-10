The Cold Front 39 reaches the Yucatan Peninsula, bringing with him rains and “Northern” event” with intense gusts of wind and high waves in the states of Yucatán, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

According to him National Meteorological Service (SMN), partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast to prevail throughout the day in the region this Sunday. Heavy occasional rains are expected, which could result in possible flooding or flooding.

Temperatures will remain warm in the morning and become very hot during the afternoon throughout the Yucatan Peninsula, with maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C.

In addition, the arrival of a “North” event is expected, characterized by strong gusts of wind reaching speeds of 40 to 60 km/h and a waves that could reach heights of 1 to 2 meters on the coasts of Campeche and Yucatán.

During this Sunday, the cold front 39 will extend over the Mexican southeast and the Yucatan Peninsula; while the cold air mass associated with the front will generate a drop in daytime temperatures.

It will also cause a “North” event with wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and waves of 1 to 2 meters high on the coasts of Tamaulipas, Campeche and Yucatán, and with waves of 2 to 3 meters high on the coasts of Tabasco.

Weather in the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday

for e on monday, The SMN predicts that the cold front will remain over the Mexican southeast and the Yucatan Peninsula, so it is expected heavy rains with very strong moments in Campeche and Yucatán in addition to showers with heavy rains in Quintana Roo.

The cold air mass associated with the front will maintain a strong “North” event on the coasts of Campeche and Yucatán, which will cause gusts of wind of 40 to 60 km/h and waves of 1 to 2 meters high on the coasts of Campeche and Yucatan.

However, this day will be hot, reaching maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C in Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Starting Tuesday, front No. 39 will dissipate over the eastern Gulf of Mexico and the associated cold air mass will modify its thermal characteristics.