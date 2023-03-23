Unusual! Young man creates a family with rag dolls and announces that he will have a third child

Coahuila.- The video recorded in Saltillo went viral through social networks, where some young people crossed the bridge on top of a horse.

The pedestrian bridges is a structure that allows the passage of peopleHowever, many times pedestrians prefer to avoid going up the steps.

Nevertheless, some young people preferred not to risk the passage of vehicles and crossed the bridge with their horse.



They cross the pedestrian bridge on top of a horse in Saltillo

“My Saltillo is not a ranch”reads the description and users of social networks commented that “security” is very important.

