'My Robot Friend' is directed by the Spanish filmmaker Pablo Berger, who has a long career in film with various projects. However, 'My Robot Friend' is his first film in the animated genre and is nominated for the 2024 Oscars, in the category of best animated film. In addition, Berger competes against a great animation artist, Hayao Miyasakiwith his film 'The Boy and the Heron'.

'My Robot Friend' highlights the importance of friendship in an entertaining way, through the story of these two characters. Likewise, this film is based on the novel 'Robot Dreams' by Sara Varon (2007), in which the simplicity and emotionality of the protagonists also stands out.

Trailer for 'My Robot Friend'

What is the plot of 'My Robot Friend'?

Dog, a canine from New York, makes friends with Robot, an android. However, a walk causes the robot to end up forgotten on the beach by his faithful companion. This forces Dog to return to his previous life alone, in solitude.

'My Robot Friend' has had good comments on social networks and has no dialogue or voices behind the characters. Throughout the film, the only thing that performs and accompanies the characters are songs of various genres.

Where to see 'My Robot Friend' in Peru?

'My Robot Friend' is currently only available in theaters, it premiered on February 29. Likewise, you will find it in the chains of Cineplanet, Cinemark and Cinépolis.

In which Cineplanet theaters can you see 'My Robot Friend'?

In which Cinemark theaters can you see 'My Robot Friend'?

In which Cinépolis theaters can you see 'My Robot Friend'?

What other films compete with 'My Robot Friend' at the 2024 Oscars?

Animation and film have evolved together, but it wasn't until 2001 that the Oscars dedicated a specific category to this art form. 'Shrek' was the first animated film to win an award, followed by 'Spirited Away' in 2002. However, this year there are more nominations for animation and among them are Hayao Miyasakiwith 'The Boy and the Heron'; Pablo Bergerwith 'My robot friend'; Peter Sohnwith 'Items'; Troy Quane and Nick Brunowith 'Nimona'; and finally Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thomson and Kem Powerswith 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'.

'My Robot Friend', animated film by Pablo Berger. Photo: 'My robot friend'/ Instagram

