In the last edition of Temptation Island the couple composed of Manuel Maura and Francesca Sorrentino It got a lot of people talking. The two left the show separately, but soon got back together, shocking the audience at home quite a bit. It seems, however, that the two have broken up again.

Manuel and Francesca

What happened this time?

Temptation Island: Manuel and Francesca can all speak

In the last edition of Temptation Island several couples have ended up in the spotlight following the dynamics that saw them as protagonists. One of the most popular was precisely the one formed by Manuel Maura and Francesca Sorrentino.

Manuel

The two had been together for a long time, but Francesca felt the blow when she discovered that Manuel had broken up with her. betrayed on several occasions. The boy in fact had the habit of leaving her periodically and when he was not with her he saw other girls.

Francesca learned during the program the numerous betrayals perpetrated by the boy and for this very reason he had decided to leave him. Everyone had applauded the great courage of the woman, who from that moment on would have to rebuild her life in a healthier and happier way.

After a few months, however, Francesca’s determination ceased as the girl returned to her long-time boyfriend. He seemed to be changedas he is willing to put aside his frivolity for a more serious relationship with the woman.

Manuel and Francesca said goodbye

According to the latest communications provided on social media, the couple formed by Manuel Maura and Francesca Sorrentino would have exploded again. The two got back together and after living together for several months they decided to put a new point to their relationship. The news was given by Francesca herself who decided to publish this message on social media. Francesca As you may have guessed, my relationship with Manuel is over. I waited before saying anything to metabolize the phases of this moment and get my life back on track. I would prefer you not to ask me questions because I think it is better to remain silent. I also ask you not to send me private photos or videos that portray him in intimate attitudes with other girls because today it is no longer my problem, but I would prefer not to see these images.

Sweet Francesca then added that the reasons of this breakup are not related to disrespect or betrayals. There were other reasons why breaking up was the only solution to take. Francesca’s intention, now, remains to take control of her life and be happy without having anyone by his side.