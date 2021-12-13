The most victorious Italian skier of all time commented on the primacy given to Brignone, winner in the super-G of St. Moritz
I offer my sincere congratulations to Federica Brignone for the winning record of an Italian in the Alpine Ski World Cup. I have never had a passion for primates, last year when he reached me at 16 I said I hoped he would overtake me soon and I am happy that, yesterday imposing himself in St. Moritz, he did it and finally reached 17.
