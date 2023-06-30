In the meantime, stress and anxiety increase, which leads him to adopt behaviors that harm his physical and psychological health, and here comes the role of hormones that help regulate our mood and gain positive energy that is reflected in our physical and mental health.

Psychology facts

The psychological consultant, Hussein Omar, explained the features of human personalities from the perspective of psychology and psychological facts about the hormones serotonin and dopamine.

He said that a person who decides to stop wrong behavior, such as eating foods that cause allergies or affects his health, and fails, this personality falls under the name of emotional eating.

And whoever tries to change a habit, such as quitting smoking, actually starting and then retreating, this personality falls under the name of impulse control.

He stressed that despite suffering, the keys to happiness lie in behaviors that promote happiness hormones, such as serotonin, and help him live better, such as dopamine.

Dopamine and serotonin and their close relationship:

Serotonin: the balance equation

Serotonin plays a major role in the human body and improves his mental health and mood, while physically maintaining bones and aiding wound healing and digestion.

And if serotonin decreases, it leads to depression, anxiety, sleep problems, digestive system, schizophrenia, and phobias, and physically symptoms such as trembling, excessive sweating, and high blood pressure appear.

Dopamine is a stimulator of happiness, not the happiness hormone

Dopamine, or the so-called happiness stimulus, is associated with habits that a person makes that make him feel temporary happiness, such as doing shopping, browsing social media, or eating an enjoyable hot meal.

In our brains, dopamine is associated with reward and happiness, and the brain releases dopamine before, not after, the reward.

If too much or too little dopamine is secreted, it leads to health and psychological problems, and when dopamine is secreted in abundance, the body believes that what is secreted in abundance is the normal amount, and this is the inevitable result of what happens in cases of addiction, and the person remains in constant need for dopamine.

How do we balance the secretion of dopamine and serotonin?

By exercising, relaxing and breathing exercises, maintaining a healthy diet, being self-controlled, and enjoying a vacation every now and then.