When Napoleon Bonaparte was asked how many hours of sleep were necessary, he is reported to have responded: “Six for a man, seven for a woman, eight for a fool.”

Despite what the Corsican said, most people need sleep andBetween seven and eight hours to feel good, but there are a few who have the privilege of enjoying many more when they need them. This is the case of the 34-year-old actress Dakota Johnson, who at the beginning of last week revealed in a relaxed interview with the lifestyle magazine The Wall Street Journal Magazine who usually sleeps ten hours a day and defends that number of hours at all costs to maintain a calm state of mind. In fact, the actress has expressed categorically: “I am not functional if I sleep less than 10 hours. Sleep is my number one priority in life. I can sleep 14 hours straight.”

The daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, who has always expressed herself in a very direct and sincere way regarding mental health and who on several occasions has detailed how the depression she had at the age of fifteen was a very important obstacle in life, there is no doubt that rest is not only a way to guarantee better skin and good physical shape but above all, greater clarity when facing life. She openly admits that on many days she can extend her sleep to 14 hours, which means that she spends more than half the day asleep.

“I don't have a fixed time [para despertarme]”, he points out. “It depends on what's going on in my life. “If I’m not working, if I have a day off on Monday, I’ll sleep as much as I can.” In addition to rest, the protagonist of Fifty Shades of Grey He dedicates part of his day to meditation. “I practice it twice a day. I do transcendental meditation. Lately I have been focusing a lot on breathing and that has helped me a lot with anxiety.”

Johnson also talked about her latest work, hosting the IFC Films documentary about Shere Hite, the feminist sex educator who rose to fame in the 1970s with the publication of her groundbreaking book The Hite Report, for which she compiled the results of her surveys of thousands of women about their sex lives. She was so criticized that she went to live in Europe. Johnson has taken the opportunity to defend her: “His studies of her provided a different vision of female sexuality and the female orgasm. It was a shame that it was erased from history.”