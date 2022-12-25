Peru, it’s Christmas already! Surely you are looking for a movie to watch while you have breakfast or maybe for later. Do you know which one has accompanied thousands at these parties for more than 30 years? Of course, the inevitable tape “My poor angel” with Macaulay Culkin, which premiered in 1990 (that’s how fast time has passed). However, there is bad news: it is no longer broadcast on television.

Macaulay Culkin starred as Kevin McCallister, the sweet character in My Poor Little Angel. Photo: EFE

Why don’t they show “My poor little angel” on TV anymore?

With little more than three decades being a Christmas classic, see “Home alone” (as it was titled in English) is almost an obligation these days. But for some time it is no longer possible to find the film by open signal.

This boils down to a simple matter: distribution rights. Unfortunately, with the purchase of Fox by Disney and the arrival of Disney Plus in Latin America, the Mickey Mouse company chose to make the feature film an exclusive product of its streaming service.

Where to see “My poor little angel” ONLINE?

As we mentioned earlier lines, Disney I buy fox, for which its productions passed to the ranks of the firm of the mouse. That way, if you want to reconnect with your childhood, you have to have a subscription to Disney Plus to be able to see “My poor little angel”.

In fact, on the service you can find the rest of the films in the saga, in addition to the reboot that was made in 2021, entitled “Home sweet home alone”, which neither critics nor fans of the original franchise liked (on Rotten Tomatoes, gave it 16% and 11% approval, respectively).