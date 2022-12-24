For 32 years, there is a Christmas movie that never goes out of style. It’s about “My poor little angel” (“Home Alone”)starring the renowned actor Macaulay Culkin. As usual in this season, fans around the world come together to see the tape, which, perhaps not many know, is part of a saga that since 1990 has had more than one installment on television. Let’s review what they are and why they have not been able to repeat the success of their first two films.

Although Culkin led “My poor little angel 1 and 2”, for the third part he decided to move away from the project. His place was taken by Alex D. Linz, one of the many “Kevins” that fans would know.

The saga “My poor little angel 1 and 2”: the films that the public loved

“My Poor Little Angel” from 1990 – (7.7/10 on IMDb)

Here began a classic. With a young Macaulay Culkin, the film leads us to meet Kevin McCallister, a boy who, after several incidents with his family, ends up staying home alone while his parents and others travel to Paris. With his mother coming back for him, the boy learns to be alone, but also to defend his home.

“My poor little angel 2″: lost in New York (6.8/10 on IMDb)

Here things change a bit. Kevin and his family are on a mission to travel to Miami for Christmas, but once again the boy takes the wrong plane and arrives in New York. At the site, he meets the criminals from the first film again.

“My poor little angel 3, 4, 5” and the Disney plus version: the tapes that are easy to forget

Unlike the first two, the “Home Alone” saga continued in the cinema without Macaulay Culkin. By 1997, the interpreter had moved away from Hollywood, so the studio thought of Alex D. Linz to give life to the new Kevin or now called Alex.

“My poor little angel 3” cost just over 30 million dollars and only managed to raise 79. With 4.5/10 points on IMDb, the tape did not achieve its goal. In the plot, the boy faced a gang of thieves who stole a government chip, the same one that was inserted in a toy.

“My poor little angel 4″ (”Home alone 4″: taking back the house)

With the worst rating in the series. The fourth installment, released in 2022, only scored 2.2/10 on IMDb. With Mike Weinberg as Kevin, the plot brought back several characters from the first two films; however, with new actors.

“My poor little angel 5″ (”Home alone 5”: the holiday heist)

By 2012, the saga sought to reinvent itself and released a movie for television. Starring Christian Martyn, and despite having Malcolm McDowell in the cast, the film was not liked. It got 3.5/10 on IMDb.

“My poor and sweet little angel” (“Home sweet home alone)

The last attempt to revive the “Home Alone” saga was in 2021. With Disney as the producer, the film followed the premise of the film with Macaulay Culkin, but did not finish convincing the public. “This is pretty bad. I had very low expectations for this and they were met”, reads one of the reviews on IMDb, a portal that gave it 3.6/10.