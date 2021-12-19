We are a week away from Christmas and Disney Plus is happy with the new content on its billboard, because now we can enjoy the entire saga of My poor angel; in addition to the company’s recent original film: My Poor Sweet Little Angel.

The My Poor Little Angel saga has six movies in total. Photo: Disney +

The streaming platform already had the first three installments of My poor little angel (1 and 2 performed by the remembered and talented Macaulay Culkin), and also with his own recent release, starring the young Archie Yates.

However, he just added to complete the list My poor little angel 4 (2002) and My poor little angel 5 (2012). Finally, the six tapes are in a single space, this being Disney Plus.

My Poor Little Angel 4 starred Mike Weinberg. Photo: Disney +

Like a Christmas classic, Home alone, the official name in English, has captivated since its arrival at the Disney + service, because according to FlixPatrol statistics, from December 10 to December 16, My poor little angel 1 was the most viewed on the show. platform. Also, since November 11 of this year, it remains in the top 10 with the number 2 position.

Since Disney bought all the rights to 20th Century Fox, it has tried to fit all audiovisuals correctly and strategically on Disney +. He has also made the odd remake, such as the one in My poor sweet little angel, which has been a good income.

Souvenir image of Chris Columbus, director of My Poor Little Angel, and Macaulay Culkin. Photo: broadcast

However, fans of the classics and other productions have not liked the production very much, among them is the director of the first My poor little angel films: Chris columbus.

The also director and producer of some Harry Potter films a while ago told Jake’s Takes: “In this version of Hollywood we live in, everyone is redoing everything and restarting everything . I mean, a reboot of My Poor Little Angel is coming out. “

My poor sweet little angel, the latest film in the Home alone saga. Photo: Disney +