My pets are my family, why can a veterinary decree lose votes to this government?

My greatest fears are bacterial resistance and that a hybrid organism by artificial intelligence submits humanity and be biological slaves of a new order. With this starting point it is easy to understand that I am tremendously aware of the need to make a rational use of antibiotics to the point of being aware that all the people I know to which they are prescribed have me so that they do not leave the treatment ahead of time and conclude the prescribed cycle. We all have to be responsible in the use of antibiotics because if we do not, we put humanity at risk. It’s that simple. It is not something that we have to make jokes because it is a real risk that ends in Spain with the life of 4,000 people a year due to antibiotic resistant bacteria, four times traffic deaths, and the growth forecast of death by microbial resistance makes it a worldwide first order problem.

Antimicrobial resistance (RAM) is considered by WHO One of the main threats to world health. It serves as an example that for some common infections such as those caused by some pneumonia, diarrhea or urinary infections, the resistance to antibiotics in some countries already reaches half of infected patients, which makes infections that can be mild in potentially mortal. In the case of the Klebsiella pneumoniae wave E. coli It only remains as a last resource antibiotic treatment, Colistine, with countries in which microbial resistance has already been detected, converting both bacteria into infections without possible treatment. That this happens we are also responsible for taking amoxicillin when we are colds and we have some blister at home or when we do not finish the cycle of treatment that the doctor has prescribed.