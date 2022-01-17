A man in the United States claimed that after suffering coronavirus, his penis “shrank,” local media reported. The testimony was shared on the ‘How to Do It | Sex Advice with Stoya and Rick’, from Slate.

(You can read: Woman walks naked through Taganga and authorities take her off the beach)

“I am a heterosexual man, in my 30s,” said the subject, who did not reveal the status of his vaccination and recalled that after the disease he had erectile dysfunction.

“My penis has shrunk. Before I got sick, I was above average, not huge, but (…) bigger than normal. Now I’ve lost about an inch and a half and I’m below average,” he said. .

“It appears to be due to vascular damage, and my doctors seem to think it’s likely to be permanent,” he added.

(Also read: Man ended up in the hospital for combining viagra and champagne)

After he contracted the coronavirus, in July 2021, and was hospitalized, the man noticed that his penis had shrunk by at least an inch and a half, that is, almost 4 centimeters.

“It really shouldn’t matter, but it has had a profound impact on my self-confidence and abilities in bed,” he said.

‘Vascular problems’

Dr. Charles Welliver, urologist and director of Men’s Health at Albany Medical College, New York, stated that “Covid (causes) a lot of respiratory symptoms that lead to many deaths … but there are also quite significant vascular problems what happens to men.

The doctor went on to cite studies that have shown cases of subjects suffering from priapism (persistent erection caused without sexual arousal) and erectile dysfunction, after contracting covid-19.

(You may be interested in: Colombia and the other best countries to live in after retiring in 2022)

In November, a group of urologists published a public service announcement in honor of National Impotence Month and warned people to get vaccinated against covid-19 to “save the future of erections.”

‘Insider’ previously reported that infections with this disease have been associated with Bad circulation and blood clots, strokes, and heart failure.

Dr. Ashley Winter, a urologist from Oregon, insisted: “It is true that having erectile dysfunction leads to shortening, the ‘Covid Dick’ (Covid Penis) is a real thing.”

Specialists stated that the reduction can be treated by medication, stretching and vacuum devices.

El Universal (Mexico- GDA)