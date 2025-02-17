When the author of this phrase: “It is to control to the air I breathe!” And the author of this other: “He does not find out anything, I have to ask her even the doctor’s appointments” are part of the same couple and speak like that is that something is failing in their relationship. As explained by the psychologist and sexologist Raquel Graña @intimasConexionscreator of the channel ‘Intimate connections’; This dynamic in which one pays attention to the other as if they were their child or their responsibility makes both members of the couple stop and the caregiver is above the other because he believes to know “what he does to him well “or” how should we behave. ” But the reality, as Graña clarifies, is that each person is responsible for himself, his actions and behaviors and that the attention It focuses more on the other it is likely that this person will let their emotions depend on others: on their reactions, their answers or their feelings. This can create a Emotional dependence It can often happen, as the psychologist raises, that this person suffers from the “Caregiver Syndrome”because that excessive implication can make the focus of your life lose if, for any circumstance, the relationship with the person we care for or protects that way is over. «The focus should be us, feel good and, from there, we can interact with others. But our life should not revolve around what we do for the couple, ”he argues.

Although the implication that this type of relationship has from the psychological and sexual point of view is something that depends on each case, the psychologist highlights some common guidelines: at the psychological level, if you are always thinking what the other needs, how it behaves, where is it or how it should do it, this implies that it is being treated like a little boy. And at the sexual level, if only the needs of the other are satisfied, the practices they like and never focus on what one really needs, the relationship will be unequal and frustrating.

How to change that dynamic

First of all, the most important thing is that people who are part of that dynamic are aware of what is happening. On the one hand, the “controlling” person would have to question why he always has to be aware of the needs of the other person so that the other feels better and what to do to let them solve them on their own and behave like an adult. To do this, according to the psychologist, it is important that it be aware That if it does not solve them, nothing happens, because that will be the path that person is choosing. And on the other, that person who feels controlled should be aware of when and how it happens and what may be behind. And, as reveals the founder of intimate connections, The responsibility is bothnot only one because the two are becoming dependent on the other, in one way or another.

To change that dynamic both must realize that the relationship is not as satisfactory as they want to believe and should reflect on whether the relationship is equitableit is more or less balanced or there is a power relationship, according to Grañ Control everything you need to let your partner fly to take responsibility for your decisions, your actions and your learning (in the event that you do not know how to do something).









Thus influences sex

Although in this type of relationship the dynamics and the communication Before addressing intimate issues, the psychologist points out that in this type of dynamics sex is used to overturn frustrations or cover misunderstandings and that often acts as a disguise of what is underneath.

One of the main errors in this regard is that one adopts the tastes of the other. It is something, that according to Graña, it may be fine to try or share but not to cancel or merge into the exclusive desires of the other. Thus, as indicated, you can have an open mind, be flexible and play with communication, but it is necessary to question whether that is part of our tastes or only those of the other.

As the sexologist recalls, so that it wants to have erotic relationships, it is usual for women to need more Consciousnessmore time and more care in other areas of the relationship; While in their case, as the expert describes, the behavior is usually more mechanical, more of relief without the need for a strong emotional connection.

Assertive communication

Before addressing the erotic part, you have to manage communication as a couple. In order for sexual relationship to be healthy and satisfactory, the sexologist proposes that the couple communicate to get along, understand, understand and enter deeper levels of the relationship and do not stay in the surface conversations of the day to day. For this it is important to speak from the assertivenessnot from aggressiveness or passivity. Some interesting formulas can be: «Look love, this was bad for me the other day, what can we do to solve it as a team? I understand your point of view, I respect it, this is mine ».

1 Talk a lot. Not only what he likes, also what they would like to try. 2 Be flexible. Explore new caresses, contacts, not always focus or close the same. 3 The “fast” are fine, sometimes they are necessary, but also to look for that quality time that unites couples.

Work eroticism

Once he has worked with communication, the sexologist reveals how to address erotic work. To do this, they propose that both look for a music without lyrics that connect them, to prepare an environment with candles or warm lights, to close their eyes and let the bodies speak. “That letting the bodies speak is a practice that I have created throughout these years so that couples connect to a much deeper level: without view, speechless, just feeling the bodies,” explains Graña.

In this way, as the expert specifies, couples express themselves in a way they do not expect, removing weight to the rational part and letting the bodies move how they want. «They can caress themselves, move or simply support one weight against the other. It does not have to unleash your clothes and have a genital contact. It has to do with energy, with the deepest connection, is to go beyond what they have sold us that sex is, ”he proposes.

In short, an assertive and deep communication that allows breaking the harmful or decompensated dynamics and undoing power relations within the couple is a necessary step before trying to deepen eroticism and sexuality.