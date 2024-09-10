Patricio Pron (Rosario, 1975) first published My parents’ spirit keeps rising in the rain in 2011 and this year he published a corrected and expanded edition with an epilogue and fifty photographs from Anagrama. The author points out in this epilogue that the work has been classified as a non-fiction novel, autofiction and true crime; it is that and much more. A young Argentine writer (who has had memory problems due to taking medication) returns from Germany to his hometown because of his father’s illness. Among the convalescent’s papers he finds a file dedicated to the case of Alberto Burdisso, a “Faulknerian idiot” murdered in 2008. The father, a journalist, had written about the matter – the disappearance, the protests, the resolution of the crime – and collected other people’s chronicles. The interest, the protagonist finds out, was due to Burdisso’s sister, Alicia, murdered by the military dictatorship in 1977. Alicia, like the narrator’s father, had belonged to the Iron Guard, a non-violent left-wing Peronist organization. Alberto Burdisso is killed by criminals to steal the compensation that the State had given him for the murder of his sister. There is a game of symmetries and differences in the murders – one for money, the other political – and the searches – of the brothers, by the father; from the father, by the son.

The discovery brings to light a series of childhood memories of terror, and inspires an attempt to understand the political commitment of the protagonist’s parents. This effort of empathy and complicity has an intimate key, linked to the relationship of the main character with his family and his country. It also has an explicitly generational and public reading, which in the epilogue Pron relates to “the literature of children” in post-dictatorial societies; current political circumstances make it seem to him that “perhaps the novel has become more necessary than in the past.”

Structured in four parts divided into short chapters, the novel is a successful narrative device that uses genres and registers with intelligence and skill; it is agile, clever, disturbing and self-aware. Although it might seem like a book about memory, its nooks and crannies and silences, it is largely a novel about language and the distance between words and things. Pron uses quotations and text commentary, observing that in a television programme what the poor say is subtitled and interpreting that distance, recovering and associating words. He often uses enumeration – of the works and authors that make up a library, of memories – and description: of photographs; of the plots of films seen somewhat by chance on TV, whose plots of traps and tragedies are a counterpoint to the main story; of dreams, perhaps because, as he writes in the prologue, “History continues to be, for me, as for others, a nightmare from which I cannot wake up.”

My parents’ spirit keeps rising in the rain Patricio Pron

Anagram, 2024

240 pages, 18.90 euros

