Katri Alanko (vas.), Anniina Jaako, Kaarina Siltakorpi, Liina Holmes ja Vilma Kallunki muodostavat yhdessä taidekollektiivi Cultishin. (Vesa Ranta)

Cultish-taidekollektiivin jäsenet löysivät toisensa Oulun elektronisen musiikin skenestä, jossa se mitä puuttuu, tehdään itse.

Uthe wind rumbles menacingly, but it’s not raining near Ainola Park yet. The five members of the Cultish collective have positioned themselves to be photographed on the back wall of the Oulu Art Museum.

Cultish art collective from Oulu consists of two DJs Anniina from Jaak and Vilma from Kallunga video artist Kaarina from Siltakorvegraphic designer Cloth from Holmes and installation artist Katri from Alango.

Cultish is a multi-art group that combines electronic music with visuals, for example short videos, graphics and installations. The group has done both commissioned gigs and organized their own events.

The most important thing in Cultish’s art is to combine the know-how of the members and use it to create different spaces.

Cultish has created its own spaces, for example, for bars and clubs and outdoor events in the Oulu area.

During this summer, the collective’s art can be experienced, for example, at the Oulu Music Video Festival, where the group builds its own little world.

Liina Holmes 32-vuotias

Vastaa kollektiivin grafiikasta ja visuaalisuudesta.

Opiskellut graafista suunnittelua ja työskennellyt graafikkona.

”Olen aina ollut taiteellinen ja taide on aina ollut elämässä läsnä. En osaa keskittyä mihinkään, joten aina pitää olla jokin uusi juttu kokeiltavana.”

Asunut Oulussa yhdeksän vuotta.

Harrastaa taidetta, käsitöitä ja korujen tekoa.

Esikuvia ovat kaikki luovat ihmiset.

Suurin unelma on saada tehdä sitä, mistä tykkää.

Tällä hetkellä katsoo tornado-videoita Youtubesta ja pelaa Stardew Valleytä.

Parasta Oulussa ovat ystävät.

Paskinta Oulussa ovat ”skuutit joka paikassa”.

Usually The ideas for Cultish’s works are born on the fly, during the rest of the conversation. The work may be based on a fantasy or a single word, such as mirage, from which all members draw inspiration.

In joint works, the unique styles of all members merge into each other.

Cultish says that he creates “little worlds” with his art.

The collective created one such small world in Oulu’s Pikisaari. The group divided the given space into different parts, where the visitor could enjoy music, installations, visual elements and a five-minute short film-like video.

While dancing was held in one part of the room, in the other you could watch a short film in cinema style.

According to the group, they create a space where “people can come as themselves and enjoy the music and beautiful surroundings”.

“What is beautiful now is always up to the viewer, but we make it beautiful in our opinion,” reflects Jaako.

“Someone even said about one of our works that it had the atmosphere of death,” says Alanko.

Vilma Kallunki 24-vuotias

Kollektiivin toinen dj. Artistinimi Otilia.

”Kävin pitkään Oulussa klubeilla, ja moni kaveri soitti levyjä. Päädyin ostamaan kiinnostavaa musiikkia vinyyleinä. Se inspiroi itsekin kokeilemaan.”

Opiskelee Oulun yliopistossa.

Asunut Oulussa 10 vuotta.

Harrastaa virkkausta, tanssia ja Quad-rullaluistelua.

”Eli se on sitä, missä on yhdessä luistimessa kaksi rengasta edessä ja kaksi takana.”

Ei yksittäistä esikuvaa, mutta inspiroituu läheisistä ihmisistä.

”En ole oikeastaan yhtään tavoite-orientoitunut ihminen. Mutta yksi unelma on, että oppisin grindaamaan rullaluistimilla. — Eli slaidaamaan putkea pitkin. — Niissä luistimissa on siinä keskellä sellainen palkki sitä varten.”

Tällä hetkellä lukee Legacy Russelin Glitchfeminismi-kirjaa ja katsoo HBO:lta Tuca ja Bertie -sarjaa.

Parasta Oulussa on Tähtitornin kahvilan Elektornit-tapahtuma.

Paskinta Oulussa on kylmä tuuli.

Katri Alanko 26-vuotias

Vastaa kollektiivin installaatioista ja decoista eli tekee taidetta erilaisista esineistä.

”Rakastan uppoutua installaatioiden tekemiseen. Siihen, että tekee keskellä yötä tuntien ajan vauvanukelle lepakonsiipiä sateenvarjosta.”

Opiskelee Oulun yliopistossa yleistä kasvatustiedettä.

Asunut Oulussa kahdeksan vuotta.

Harrastaa maalausta ja kirppiksiä. Kiinnostuu elokuvista, dokumenteista ja tietokirjoista.

Esikuvia ovat terävät ja älykkäät ihmiset.

”Ois ihanaa olla dokumentaristi, joka paljastaa yhteiskunnan syvimmän saastan likaiset salaisuudet. Tai sitten olla tekemässä elokuviin proppeja.”

Tällä hetkellä lukee Sari ja Lena Näreen Työttömyys sattuu – Arjen kamppailuja työllistämistoimien rattaissa, Ursula Valan Kuoleman monet kasvot – Totuus oikeuslääkärin työstä sekä Mona Cholletin Naisia vai noitia? Naisvainot ennen ja nyt -tietokirjoja.

Parasta Oulussa on elektroskene.

Paskinta Oulussa ovat punkit.

Ainola in the Tuba culture cafe near the park, members of Cultish say that the collective was born in the middle of a pandemic in 2020. All five members knew each other beforehand and admired each other’s work.

At some point, the idea of ​​cooperation arose. Liina Holmes says that the collaboration began to form easily, because all the members already had the skills and desire to do it.

Due to the pandemic, the first joint project Cultish did as a stream on Twitch from Vilma Kallungi’s bedroom. The audience’s feedback was good and the next Distorted stream was already filmed in a more suitable space at the Kulttuurilaboratorio in Pikisaari. The group’s first physical event was the Invasion club at 45 Special in November 2021.

According to Cultish, belonging to the group has given all members a safe opportunity to try different things.

“This thing is a bit like the manifestation of everyone’s most secret dreams,” describes Katri Alanko.

Mirage

(Photography and editing: Kaarina Siltakorpi)

Kaarina Siltakorpi 26-vuotias

Kuvaa kollektiivin kuvat ja videot sekä vastaa somesta.

Opiskellut audiovisuaalista mediakulttuuria. Kiinnostunut luonnon erilaisten tekstuurien kuvaamisesta. Innostus lähti vesivideoiden kuvaamisesta.

”Katson maailmaa tosi paljon visuaalisista lähtökohdista. Tapahtumissa kiinnostaa, miten teokset muuttuvat ympäröivän musiikin myötä, jokaisen kappaleen kohdalla syntyy ikään kuin uusi teos.”

Työskentelee opettajana.

Asunut Oulussa kaksi vuotta.

Harrastaa skeittausta ja lumilautailua, on kiinnostunut kaikesta.

Skeittauksessa inspiroituu Jill Perkinsistä ja Elissa Steameristä, elämässä ja taiteessa läheisistä ihmisistä.

”Toivon, että voin kehittyä kaikessa mitä teen. — Ja saada kickflipin päälle.”

Tällä hetkellä kuuntelee Jani Toivolan Rakkaudesta -äänikirjaa. Ja katsoo EM-futista.

”Lämmittää se, kuinka paljon naisten jalkapallo on nyt ollut esillä.”

Parasta Oulussa on Oulun musiikkivideofestivaali ja ”se kuinka olen päässyt mukaan tähän kaupunkiin”.

Paskinta Oulussa on vastatuuli pyöräillessä.

Because Cultish strives to create spaces with their art, it is important for them to also think about their safety.

The group recognizes that they cannot guarantee a completely safe experience for everyone who enters the space.

“The goal is to make safer spaces. That it is such a shared norm and value. People know in advance that they have committed to it,” says Kaarina Siltakorpi.

Cultish strives to increase safety by communicating the principles of the event’s safe space in advance and appointing a Safer space person for events, who can be contacted if necessary.

Artistically, Cultish’s goal is to bring people into their space, a world whose theme can be heard, felt and seen.

Anniina Jaako 32-vuotias

Kollektiivin toinen dj. Artistinimi Crash doom.

”Asuin noin viisi vuotta Belgiassa. Tutustuin siellä elektroniseen musiikkiin ja ihmisiin, jotka soittivat. Siitä innostuin.”

Työskentelee asiantuntijatyössä.

Asunut Oulussa noin kaksi vuotta.

Kiinnostunut yhteiskunnasta, politiikasta ja teknologiasta.

Inspiroituu muista dj:stä. Esimerkiksi Jane Fitzistä ja Donato Dozzystä .

”Toivon, että saan elää hyvää elämää hyvisten ympäröivänä.”

Tällä hetkellä kuuntelee Nicole Byersin podcastia Why Won’t You Date Me?

Parasta Oulussa on Pikisaari.

Paskinta Oulussa on pitkä talvi.

Ouluness is a big part of Cultish’s identity and the city comes up constantly in their speech.

None of the five members of the group is originally from Oulu, but that doesn’t seem to hinder the love of Oulu.

When members are asked to name the best and worst thing in Oulu, everyone has to think about the worst thing for a long time.

When Liina Holmes thinks of criticizing electric scooters, Katri Alanko is in trouble, because that would have been her answer too. After a long thought, the expression brightens and Alanko answers: ticks!

Cultish members’ admiration for Oulu is crystallized in the city’s electronic music scene. Through that, they have all attached themselves to Oulu, found each other and their own place.

“There is such a do-it-yourself atmosphere here, we do what we don’t have yet,” says Vilma Kallunki.

Although there are many electronic music players and related events, according to Cultish there is enough audience for all of them.

According to them, the atmosphere within the scene encourages everyone to experiment, and there is no competitive setting.

“There have been so many authors that it has inspired us to do as well and brought us an audience as well.”

Successful artists from Oulu are, for example, DJs/producers Katja Iljana and Juhani Oivothe producers Jussi Alaraasakka and Vladislav Delay (Sasu Ripatti) and a visual artist Jani Pitkänen.

Indoors the sound check for the upcoming gig begins in the café Tuba and the collective moves to the terrace, whose tables and chairs have been wet by rain.

Liina Holmes begins to tell how the name of the collective came about.

“I tested different visual expressions at home. I wrote Cultish on one of them, and I thought it looked cool.”

Later, Holmes showed his design to the rest of the group and everyone liked the name.

The collective, which has been operating for about two years, feels that it has just gotten up to speed. In the future, the group hopes to make their own worlds, but also everything else.

“What we have been made for so far is exactly what we have been made for so far,” explains Katri Alanko.

At Cultish’s stream gig at Distorted, Vilma Kallunki played records in front of visual elements made by Liina Holmes. (Kaarina Siltakorpi)

