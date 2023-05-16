The doctor had revived little Leonardo after the accident that took place at Easter: a month later the little boy died forever

The little one didn’t make it Leonardo, the 2-year-old boy who on Easter afternoon, together with his father, was involved in a bad road accident in Padua. His heart had stopped that day and started again thanks to the promptness of Dr. Giorgio Cuffaro, a pediatrician who happened to be passing by. Upon hearing the news of the child’s disappearance, the doctor published a touching letter on his Facebook profile.

It was early afternoon Easterlast April 9, when a terrible road accident occurred in Motta di Livenza, in which two cars were involved.

On board one, together with his father, was traveling little Leonardo, a child of only 2 yearswhose little heart had stopped following the impact.

Luckily the Doctor Guido Cuffaroa pediatrician from Conegliano, who thanks to his experience and his coldness, had managed to revive the child and restore his regular heartbeat, until help arrived.

Unfortunately, after a month of hopeLeo it is gone forever. An excruciating pain for everyone, even for the learned Guido, who on his profile of Facebook wrote to little Leo once heartbreaking letter.

The letter from the pediatrician Cuffaro for little Leonardo

“I didn’t waste a moment, you know?“: thus begins the doctor’s letter, which is addressed directly to Leo, telling then in detail what he experienced in those difficult moments immediately following the accident.

I tried my best, you know? At that moment you had suddenly become my patient, indeed, my patient and I your pediatrician. And to my patients, believe me, I always try to give my best. To tell the truth, you were a bit patient and a bit like a son because with my patients, generally, I don’t feel like crying when I take care of them and with you, at times, I had to hold back my tears and concentrate on what I had to do do, because it had to be done immediately and well, and so it was.

Then the doctor talked about those 15-20 minutes in which he revived the little onein which he didn’t feel the fatigue but only thought about how to bring him back to life.

The hope that was rekindled

Your face, after a few moments, turned rosy again, to tell me that we were going well, and I didn’t lose heart. And you put your own into it, when your little heart started beating regularly again, strongly. I didn’t believe my fingers, my ears, my eyes.

However, something had gone wrong and the doctor could not know it. The injuries sustained in the crash decreed the death of the baby after about a month, throwing everyone into despair.

The doctor has only one left consolation:

“You don’t know what I would have given to really save you and one day, maybe, yes, be able to hug you. Or watching you play, run, jump, even if only in silence and from afar. My only great little consolation is having given you and your wonderful parents some time to talk to you, caress you, pamper you. I’m sure you, with them, filled up with Love after our meeting“.